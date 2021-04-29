The evolution of Brad Pitt has changed over time

His face and eyes continue to fall in love as from day one.

As a student, he leaned toward sportsAlthough his priority was the Kickapoo Institute drama club, which he attended.

Because of its appeal, it was easy to land the leading roles.

His angel also allowed him to venture into the modeling.

In 1982 he graduated from high school and entered a career in Journalism at the University of Missouri.

It was very close to Brad’s graduation from college, but he decided to turn his life around: quit his studies and try his luck as actor.

Brad played small roles in different productions, and began to attract attention – for his beauty – in the film Thelma and Louise.

Fame had arrived and with it her look changes.

His performance in Interview with the vampire (1994) received severe criticism, but ultimately placed him in the major movie leagues.

With Seven and 12 Monkeys, Brad he acquired credibility as an actor. His impeccable work on the film had the surprising effect of taking his masculine beauty into the background.

Meet Joe Black It was not a great success in his career, but his neat look fascinated.

Spiky hair the actor’s look in 2001.

More sexy and youthful, Pitt made the promotional tour of Troy in 2004.

The blonde that the actor wore in 2005 is the result of the fury that caused the discoloration.

Starting in 2010, he wore his hipster version in his fourth decade of life.

Between 2012 and 2014, the star kept a more or less similar look. Pitt maintains the personal touch that distinguishes it and that does not stop causing sighs.

Gummed like a classic movie hunk, much more mature and well established.

Jovial look in the Venice Film Festival.

In 2020 she fell in love with her “classy” hair at the Golden Globes.

The actor reappeared with his long hair in a small bun, elegant and with an enviable tan on the sides. Oscar 2021.