The evolution of baseball in two characters

Baseball Major League Baseball (MLB) has seen a constant evolution into the future in recent years, mainly by the two characters in this photo, who have provided changes from managerial positions to within the field for the history of the king of sports.

During the previous match between the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants On Friday afternoon, a photo published on the Peces Twitter account clearly shows us the evolution of an entire sport, guided by two figures who have broken a great barrier that fills every girl in any corner of the world with satisfaction.

The history of women set a very important precedent on July 21, 2020, precisely when the American Alyssa Nakken served as first base coach with the San Francisco Giants for the first time, thus becoming the first woman to coach in a match of MLB.

After this then, even more shocking was the footfall of Kim Ng in the record books of the Big leagues, who became general manager of the Miami Marlins, being the first woman to hold this position within sports in the United States, after entering the position on November 13, 2020.

After these two drastic events in the history of the MLB, These two figures gave to the memory of the fans of the Big leagues one of the most iconic photos of baseball, who together inside the loan Depot park stadium (formerly Marlins Park), with a big smile through their masks, give us a photo that should be immortalized in the corners of Cooperstown, showing true feminine pride.

Apart from the photo between Kim Ng Y Alyssa Nakken, published on the Twitter account of the Miami Marlins, under the writing: WHO RUNS THE WORLD; In the same way, both women were seen in a video clip having a conversation for a few seconds, while Kim Ng You could see him smiling and clapping, apparently from the enthusiasm of the historic moment.

pic.twitter.com/akFnckNkyp – Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 16, 2021

“A woman knows her limits, but an intelligent woman knows she has none”. – Marilyn Moroe.