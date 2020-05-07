We read on paper and on screen, both newspapers and books. Whether in physical format or on a computer, tablet and, above all, mobile phones, we do not stop reading information at all times. But there are many factors that change depending on where we do it and that are changing the ability to concentrate of people.

From a perspective far from sensationalism or romanticism, in recent years it has been possible to observe how digital is changing our brain and behavior. The main reason why reading on digital is not the same as on paper the stimuli that are received.

When reading on the screens of mobile phones or the computer, a large number of notifications are received, the need to enter other tabs and the reader is rarely kept in the same text for several minutes. Reading in fragments, over the top or leaving pending readings is something very common that is causing distracted readers.

University of California researcher Maryanne Wolf says in her book Reader, come home: How reading on screens affects our brains than the neural circuits of our brain are changing with new ways of reading. The youngest grow up in different conditions from past generations, which causes problems in some cases.

What are those cases? The ability to focus on a book or text over a long period. Although not everything is negative, since they have the mechanisms to absorb information from different sources more quickly and be able to spin them.

It is surely not easy to avoid this distraction problem, since it beats the qualities of each child, their education – inside and outside the home – and the support they receive, as collected by La Vanguardia. Although one should not think that the future is going to be bad, one can only venture that it will be different.