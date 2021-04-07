The evil get what it deserves. Final trailer of ‘Cruella’

Walt Disney Studios has released the final trailer and poster for ‘Cruella‘, a film that tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous villains in Disney history: none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Set in London in the 70s, in the midst of the punk rock revolution, it tells the story of a young con artist named Estella (Emma Stone), an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who are fascinated by her desire for adventure, and together they will build their own lives on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s style for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend played by Emma Thompson.

But their relationship brings to light certain events that will cause Estella to choose her evil side and become a vengeful Cruella.

Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry and Emily Beecham complete the main cast of this film directed by Craig Gillespie (‘Scary Night’, ‘Me, Tonya’) from a script signed by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara.

Its producers are Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, winner of two Oscars for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘A Room with a View’, has been commissioned to create the film’s dazzling costumes.

‘Cruella‘It will premiere in both the United States and Spain on May 28; finally, both in the cinemas of both countries and in Disney + (with an additional cost of 21.99 euros …).

