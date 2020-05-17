The singer shared in a tweet. “We live in beautiful moments, but sometimes things do not happen as you imagine. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and there will always be all the beautiful memories in our hearts. Thank you for giving us so much love. We love them very much. “” Data-reactid = “13”> “Hello … We wanted to tell you that with Tini we decided to end the relationship,” the singer shared in a tweet. “We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things don’t happen as one. Imagine them. Today we feel that this is the best decision for both of us and there will always be all the beautiful memories in our hearts. Thank you for giving us so much affection. We love you very much. “

a third was lamenting.“data-reactid =” 22 “> His followers were shocked and added many comments: “I don’t believe in love, what’s next? Camilo and Eva Luna? ”, one said. “I don’t believe in love again,” said someone else. “If you did not work, what can I expect, that nobody loves me,” lamented a third.

In his IG account, the singer expressed himself with more irony: “I dog alone”, he assured since Friday night.

His followers quickly realized that they both stopped following each other on their networks!

Only time will tell if this separation has been the result of some misunderstanding during this period of forced distance because of the quarantine or if the break is truly final.