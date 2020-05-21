The new coronavirus circulates in Brazil before the first official diagnosis. The statement appears in analyzes made by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC / Fiocruz) and is reinforced by recent discoveries made in Brazil and in the world in relation to Sars-Cov-2, the official name of the virus.

First diagnosis of Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil is still considered uncertain and studies show that viruses arrived in the country before the first confirmed case

The first official diagnosis of the new coronavirus in the country was on February 26. The patient, a 61-year-old businessman, had recently returned from Italy, which was beginning to face an explosion of cases of covid-19.

It was a post-Carnival period when the first case was confirmed. From then on, Brazil entered the route of the new coronavirus, which was already circulating in several countries. At the time, the country with the most cases in the world was China, where the first records were made.

Analyzes carried out by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) show that there were cases of the new coronavirus in Brazil before February. These surveys show that in the fourth epidemiological week, between 19 and 25 January, there was at least one case of Sars-Cov-2 in the country.

Community transmission – when it is not possible to identify the source of the infection -, officially confirmed on March 13, would have started in Brazil in the first week of February, according to studies carried out at IOC / Fiocruz.

These surveys provide important information about the trajectory of the new coronavirus in Brazil. Based on these data, it is possible to understand that the virus was already circulating in the country before Carnival, a period in which there are many clusters and may have further facilitated the spread of Sars-Cov-2. In addition, they show that there were deaths from covid-19 before the first confirmed death in the country, on March 17.

These investigations by researchers were based on records on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the country.

An investigation by the Ministry of Health, through state departments, reinforces the thesis that there were people infected with Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil before February 26. This is because the portfolio recently announced that almost 40 cases, before the first official diagnosis, are being investigated in the country.

Discovering the first cases in Brazil is considered important so that it is possible to assess the trajectory of the virus in the country, analyze cases of underreporting and study the characteristics of Sars-Cov-2 here.

Discovery in France about patient with the virus at the end of December caused repercussions around the world

Officially, the first case in Brazil is still that of the patient diagnosed on February 26. However, there are at least three points that indicate that Sars-Cov-2 arrived in Brazil before the first official diagnosis: the SARS records, the recent discoveries about the origin of the coronavirus in other countries and suspicious notifications sent to the Ministry of Health. Cheers.

SRAG records

In previous years, Infogripe, Fiocruz’s system, registered an average of 250 cases in February. However, this year, in the same period, SRAG registrations increased historically throughout Brazil, mainly in mid-February. In the week of the 23rd to the 29th of the month alone, 662 people were hospitalized in the country with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing. Notifications refer to public and private hospitals.

SARS, now highly associated with covid-19, can also be caused by other viruses such as influenza, adenovirus or the seasonal coronaviruses that have previously circulated. However, experts point out that there is no indication that the viruses known in previous years circulated more intensely, between January and February, this year.

Experts at Fiocruz performed retrospective molecular analyzes on SARS samples and found a case of Sars-Cov-2 in the fourth epidemiological week, one month before the first official diagnosis.

In addition, analyzes carried out using MonitoraCovid-19, the system platform of the Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health (Icict / Fiocruz), pointed out that, since the sixth epidemiological week, between February 2nd and 8th, there has been an increase sustained by SRAG numbers in the country.

Evidence indicates that since the beginning of February there has been community transmission of the new coronavirus in the country.

First cases of the new coronavirus were discovered in Wuhan, China. Origin of the virus is still uncertain and is the target of research

The data referring to SRAG records in the country reinforce the information from the first study that verified the beginning of the community transmission of Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil. The study used a statistical methodology of inference, from deaths by SARS that were recorded before the first confirmed case. The survey showed that community-based spread of the new coronavirus began two to four weeks before the first diagnoses.

The study to determine the transmission of coronavirus in Brazil was carried out by IOC / Fiocruz in partnership with Fiocruz-Bahia, Federal University of Espírito Santo and University of the Republic (Udelar), in Uruguay. The work, which will still undergo peer review, was published in the Memórias do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz magazine.

To arrive at a survey on the beginning of community transmission in Brazil, the researchers analyzed the exponential growth in numbers of deaths from SARS. The data is considered by experts as the most reliable information on the progress of the epidemic, due to the few tests initially performed and the large number of asymptomatic patients – among the youngest, the absence of symptoms can be common in 70% of them.

Thus, they considered that the average time between infection and death by covid-19 is approximately three weeks. The scholars also considered that the mortality rate of the disease is approximately 1%. In this way, they applied a statistical method to assess the beginning of the pandemic, based on the cumulative number of deaths. This survey showed that community transmission in Brazil, as in other countries, started weeks before the first official diagnosis.

The arrival of the virus in other countries

Several surveys show that, like the research that analyzed the scenario in Brazil, the community transmission of Sars-Cov-2 in regions of Europe and the United States began up to four weeks before the first diagnoses.

While Brazil and other countries were still taking initial measures, such as monitoring travelers coming from abroad, the virus was already being transmitted in their territories.

Fiocruz graph shows how many days the number of cases doubles in the country

The circulation of Sars-Cov-2 started before guidelines such as the restriction of air travel and social distance, according to a study led by IOC / Fiocruz. In Brazil, for example, these tougher measures, to prevent the spread of the virus, were adopted only after confirmation of community transmission in different states.

Researchers who participated in the study point out that the “rather long period of hidden community transmission” reinforces the dimension of the challenge of tracking the spread of the new coronavirus. As a result, they point out that it would be essential for control measures to be taken from the first diagnoses of imported cases.

Around the world, several countries are investigating cases prior to the first diagnoses known so far.

The first records of the new coronavirus were reported by China to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31. Previous cases in the Asian country are investigated. The main objective is to discover the first patient infected with the new coronavirus in Wuhan, the city that faced the first outbreak of Sars-Cov-2 in the world. Through this discovery, scientists will be able to reach the origin of the virus and how the first transmission to humans took place.

As well as the first epicenter of the new coronavirus, the United States, which today is the region with the most cases and deaths from covid-19 in the world, also investigates patients who had the virus in a period before the one currently known.

In mid-April, autopsies of two patients who died in California on February 6 and 17 revealed that they had been infected with Sars-Cov-2. The fact caused the country to change its data on the covid-19, because until then the first death had been confirmed on February 26, in the State of Washington.

Among the old cases recently discovered, a situation in France, in early May, caused a surprise around the world. The first record of the new coronavirus had been confirmed in mid-January in the country. However, a recent discovery has changed what was known of the virus’s trajectory in the region.

New analysis on examinations of a 43-year-old man, taken on December 27, showed that he had been infected with Sars-Cov-2. The patient, at the time diagnosed with pneumonia, is 43 years old and lives in Bobigny, on the outskirts of Paris.

graph with number of cases in brazil, italy, china and usa

The man recovered after undergoing pneumonia treatment in late December. After discovering that he had contracted the new coronavirus, he said he did not know how he could have been infected by the virus. He had not recently traveled to other countries. The fact showed that the virus had arrived in Europe earlier than previously thought.

After the case in France, the WHO reported that it is possible that other initial cases will surface in other regions. The organization’s spokesman, Christian Lidmeier, asked countries to check the records of similar cases to clarify the path of the virus around the world.

The cases investigated in Brazil

Last week, the Ministry of Health reported that it analyzes 39 suspected cases of the new coronavirus that would have appeared before the country’s first diagnosis.

The deputy secretary of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, said that 25 of these cases were in São Paulo and the others are in eight states. The records were identified in the national information system.

Macário said that official letters were sent to the States for them to obtain the information. The folder does not rule out that some of these dates have suffered errors in the registry. Suspicious cases are still being investigated by state departments.

In early April, a mistake by the Ministry of Health caused great repercussions. At the time, it was announced that it had been discovered that a woman died of the new coronavirus on January 23 in Minas Gerais. However, afterwards, the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, informed that there was a typing failure and that the death had occurred in March. When correcting the information, Mandetta mentioned that only future investigations can identify the beginning of the virus in Brazil. However, he did not rule out that the Sars-Cov-2 started to circulate in Brazil since January or December.

