The evidence in the case for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico that could complicate Félix Verdejo’s life

Images of surveillance cameras on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, telephone communications and the confession of a collaborator are only part of the evidence that federal authorities in Puerto Rico have to support the case against boxer Félix Verdejo and the co-defendant in the case for the events that led to the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

Since before the body of the 27-year-old girl was found floating in the San José lagoon where it was thrown from the bridge, on April 29, supposedly by Verdejo and Luis Antonio “Tony” Cádiz Martínez, and the local and federal police authorities were collecting evidence.

Compromising exchanges of calls and texts between Félix Verdejo and Keishla Rodríguez

Specifically, on April 30, the day after Keishla disappeared, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtained data of the calls on Keishla and Verdejo’s cell phones and they established the location of the victim’s cell phone.

The El Vocero report indicates that the analysis of said data showed that in the morning hours of that Thursday, the telephones associated with the victim and Verdejo were connected in several cellular communication towers, located very close to each other.

The files of the phone calls obtained by the FBI confirmed several communications between Verdejo and the victim not only on the day of the murder, but the day before. The evaluation confirmed several calls and text messages between the parties, who were romantically involved, on April 28 in the morning.

Keishla’s mother, Keila Ortiz Rivera, was one of the first to publicly declare to the media that her daughter told her that she would meet with Verdejo that Thursday to show her the positive results of the blood test confirming her pregnancy.

According to the mother’s story to media such as Telemundo and Primera Hora, Ortiz Rivera had warned Keishla to be careful, because Verdejo had already threatened her and asked her to abort the child.

Blood on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge could be from Keishla

Other evidence that would help in the case is the finding of blood on the bridge fences, sources confirmed to NotiCentro after Keishla’s body was recovered from the water on Saturday.

Staff from the Institute of Forensic Sciences examined the area over the San José lagoon, and that was part of the compilation.

Seizure of Verdejo’s Dodge Durango vehicle

Another relevant piece of information in the investigation that has become known to the media is the seizure of Verdejo’s Dogde Durango truck in which he hit Keishla before injecting her, along with his partner, a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that left her unconscious.

Puerto Rico Police personnel arrived at a residence owned by the boxer in the Caimito neighborhood of San Juan in the early hours of Sunday morning. to occupy the vehicle owned by the athlete.

Images of security cameras on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge

According to media reports on the island, the same truck was captured in the morning of April 29 by the security cameras of the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, from where Keishla’s still-alive body was thrown.

The devices would have captured part of the duo’s movements in the area that day.

Primera Hora reported that the available material shows a vehicle similar to Verdejo’s stopping on the bridge, but that additional analysis would be necessary to confirm the data because the image was somewhat blurred.

The same Sunday that the boxer’s truck was confiscated, he turned himself in to federal authorities and was transferred to the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo.

The testimony of Cádiz Martínez to the FBI that served as the basis for the official presentation of charges against both by a grand jury this Thursday, indicates that he traveled to the bridge in Keishla and Verdejo’s Kia Forte vehicle with the victim in the Dodge, and who then removed the body that was tied with wire hands and feet, tied a cement block to it and threw it into the water. As Keishla fell into the lagoon, Verdejo shot him twice without success.

In fact, the collaborator’s testimony also mentions that they both drove around the area before parking to launch Keishla.

Testimony of Verdejo’s alleged buddy corroborates physical evidence, says lawyer

The testimony of the collaborating witness who is also a co-defendant in the federal case corroborates the physical evidence of the crime, lawyer Edwin Prado told Puerto Rican television media.

Prado, who represented Cádiz until the accusations of the grand jury fell, was the “common thread” between the person involved and the federal prosecutors.

“The first thing we did was the logical thing, ‘where is the body?’, And he authorized me to give that information to the federal government, and from then on, as he did not have money to hire my services, the court appointed me office … A special appointment to represent him in this period until the accusations are dropped ”, said the lawyer who was the common thread between Cádiz Martínez and the federal government.

Both defendants remain in custody pending the bail hearing on May 11. Face charges

of “carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of the young woman as well as an unborn baby, since Keishla was allegedly pregnant by Verdejo.

The fighter also faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in connection with a crime of violence. This charge refers to the moment when Verdejo allegedly shot the victim twice without hitting her while she fell into the water.

It may interest you: