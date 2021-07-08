The ‘Ever Given’ restarts navigation after being detained for almost 4 months in the Suez Canal

The ship ‘Ever Given’ in the Suez Canal. (Photo: picture alliance via dpa / picture alliance via . I)

Raise anchors and hoist sails. The ship ‘Ever Given’ has restarted navigation this Wednesday after being held for four months after suffering a stranding in the Suez Canal that caused a blockade on this important sea lane, as reported by the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram.

The resumption of the operations of the freighter has taken place after 107 days seized by the Egyptian authorities and following an agreement for the payment of compensation. In this way, the ‘Ever Given’ heads to the Dutch port of Rotterdam, its initial destination.

The ship’s return to navigation also took place one day after a court in Ismailia gave a ‘green light’ to the request of a lawyer from the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to achieve the release of the ‘Ever Given’, although the details of the pact that the parties have reached after the negotiation process are unknown.

The grounding of the ‘Ever Given’, 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, which carries 224,000 tons of merchandise, caused an unprecedented traffic jam on one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

Millionaires loses

The blockade of the channel supposed between 72 and 90 million losses in six days, according to the Authority, which initially demanded compensation of 916 million dollars – about 772 million euros, at the current exchange rate – which agreed to reduce to 550 million of dollars —463 million euros— for the damages caused.

The Panamanian-flagged container ship with a load of more than 18,000 containers, which is part of the fleet of the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen, ran aground on March 23 in the middle of a sandstorm and blocked the sea passage for six days.

A report by Euler Hermes then estimated that closing the canal could cost world trade between $ 6 billion and $ 10 billion a day. Furthermore, during the efforts of the Egyptian authorities to unload the ship, a Suez Canal worker was killed, a motor boat sank and some 48 vessels were forced to divert onto alternative routes.

Channel extension

After the crisis, Egypt announced new works on the road, after in 2015 it already widened the canal by a 37-kilometer stretch and excavated a new 35-kilometer parallel, called the “new Suez canal”.

Now another 10-kilometer parallel section will be opened and in the southern section, where the “Ever Given” was stranded, a 40-meter extension will be made from kilometer 132 to kilometer 162, and the depth will be increased from 66 feet to 72 .

The intention is that by 2023 the Suez Canal will be able to see 95 boats pass by a day, some thirty more than today, when around 10% of world trade passes through the canal.

