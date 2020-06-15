Throughout this week we have seen endless events, which have shown bad strategies and situations that establish benchmarks in the market, of how important the context is for a brand’s strategies.

The news that has been selected in this list shows how relevant it has become for the consumer, having references that help us identify insights from which to work and thereby achieve better commercial results, sales strategies, among others, always warning at all times, the relevance of a brand and the work it performs when empathetic with the consumer.

oneKFC newsjacks and takes advantage of PS5

KFc saw an opportunity and took advantage of the conversation on social networks to join the trend caused by the launch of Play Station 5.

Through your verified Twitter account called KFC Gaming, the firm showed for several days about its intentions. Something that was consolidated at the end of this week by showing an enigmatic teaser trailer.

The video of just under a minute shows the KFConsole, your console proposal for ‘PowerYourHunger’ (Enhance your hunger), offering an alternative to gamers with whom they not only enjoy games but also enjoy their emblematic ‘secret recipe’.

According to the video, it is a device that offers users 4K resolution and 120 FPS as well as 2 terabyte storage and, most interestingly, It is multiplatform, that is, it is compatible with all the market proposals.

2The new normal in theaters

The new normality has begun to generate changes in companies and among these activities that have been seen, an element that has stood out is the one that warns us of the measures that companies have taken to face the new normality.

Among the actions they have carried out, the accommodation inside the movie theaters stands out, as Cinépolis revealed.

Cinépolis has implemented a sanitary protocol in which the distribution of its seats marks a distance of at least one and a half meters.

As part of this measure, the seats in the rows facing the corridor, for example, the seat in row A cannot be occupied, the one in row S can be occupied and the one in row C cannot be occupied. use.

In row A, for every two seats together that can be occupied, there are three seats away from the next pair of seats that can be used. While in the last seats, which are generally the most demanded in a theater, for every three seats that can be occupied, there are two seats away from the next group of seats to be occupied.

3Digital video consumption

What we cannot omit in the consumption of digital videos is that there is a great offer of content and in this proportion the demand has been. An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the role played by the digital consumer as we saw it in the trick that has been shared by the user Unicorn 4 Leaves Reddit and that can last very little, as it is a failure on the platform and the popularity it has gained. This trick is to simply add a period after com. For example, www.youtube.com. and the rest of the url of the video.

The book that will guide you in Bitcoin

The trick exposed to avoid videos does not exempt from having to remember that the generation of content on the Internet requires resources and has become for many story generators an opportunity to undertake, hence the need for a culture of content consumption by Internet.

4Economic reopening in Mexico City

Mexico City is one of the entities with the highest economic value in the country, so it is striking to discover the economic reopening plan, with the estimated dates for the reactivation of the capital.

Tuesday June 16: The manufacturing industry is reactivated from Monday to Thursday, with which 340 thousand workers will return to work.

Thursday, June 18: Local businesses – that is, stationeries, beauty salons, and small non-essential goods stores – will be opened.

Friday June 19: Professional scientific and technical services will begin to operate.

Following the reopening plan, some other activities are expected to begin opening as of Monday, June 22.

These include the following:

Monday June 22: Tianguis and capital markets on wheels will be able to operate normally.

Tuesday, June 23: The reopening of shops and other activities in the Historic Center will begin.

Wednesday June 24: Hotels will be able to operate 30 percent of their capacity.

Thursday, June 25: shopping malls will reopen to 30 percent of their capacity.

Tuesday June 30: Churches and worship centers would reopen.

5A bad trading strategy

Soriana implemented a bad promotional strategy during the contingency for COVID-19, which motivated large concentrations of people in its stores, breaking with the healthy distance to which these points of sale are forced.

In a timely manner, some users standardized the presence of groups considered to be vulnerable, as well as entire families who came to the stores with children and babies.

I had to come to the supermarket because I no longer have anything at home.

Oh surprise, Julio Regalado and chiiiiingos of people in Soriana have already started.

With children, babies, old people, people with the face masks as scarves.

The band neglecting their health because the soaps are at 3 × 2.

What sadness bitch – Luz Montiel (@LuzMoonn) June 7, 2020

That they warn Soriana and her Julio Regalado with apples that of the « Stay at home » because today the store was a pilgrimage. pic.twitter.com/KfcNwGa6VW – Pat (@ lawyer72) June 7, 2020

Look at a soriana in iztapalapa, full of people, I only went to buy meat, but seeing so many people better I left, it is incredible to see that this company is worth the pandemic, and even so they say that on Friday their free July begins … They should do something, it’s iztapalapa… pic.twitter.com/JinY8A6um3 – Carlos Zeta. (@ JosLuis40435529) June 2, 2020

@TiendaSoriana your free July and the lack of organizational capacity cause lines of people to form in the sun, to enter, mega soriana the Cuernavaca jungle pic.twitter.com/pVX2nAb9Ip – Arturo (@ arturovt01) June 9, 2020

Before these annotations, the brand delivered a response in which, as reported by Forbes, “the health and safety of our customers is the most important thing. For this reason and given the current situation, the cleaning procedures have been strengthened to ensure the hygiene of the main contact points of the stores, the surfaces used under a standardized procedure, as well as frequent disinfection of the supermarket trolleys and baskets ”.