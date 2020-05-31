George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died an hour after being arrested by the police in minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. The events during his arrests are linked by the possible cause of his death, which has sparked hundreds of protests in recent days across the United States.

A video showing Floyd’s arrest was released after the fact.

In this one appears a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, with the knee over the neck of the African American while he is handcuffed and face down on the floor.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests across the country.

Next we tell you what is known of those key events, as witness accounts, video recordings and official statements show.

The events began on May 25, shortly after 8:00 p.m., when an employee of Cup Foods, a grocery store in Minneapolis, reported to police a fake $ 20 dollar bill.

The employee believed that the ticket George Floyd had used to purchase a pack of cigarettes was forged.

Floyd had lived in Minneapolis for several years after moving to the city from Houston, his hometown in Texas.

The events leading up to his death occurred in a space of 30 minutes.

He had been working as a security guard in the city but, like millions of Americans, He had been laid off from the coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd was a regular customer of Cup Foods.

Regular customer

They knew him as someone friendly and personable who never caused trouble, according to Store owner Mike Abumayyaleh told NBC.

But Abumayyaleh was not working the day the arrest occurred.

And when reporting the suspicious ticket, his employee, a teenager, was following the established protocol.

In the 911 call, the emergency services number, the employee told the operator that he had demanded that his cigarettes be returned, but that “he (Floyd) does not want to do it,” according to the sample. a transcript of the call published by the authorities.

The employee indicated that the man appeared “drunk” and that “he was not under control of himself,” the transcript said.

Shortly after the call, at approximately 8:08 pm, two police officersicThey arrived at the place.

Floyd was sitting with two other people in a parked car around the corner.

After approaching the car, one of the officers, Thomas Lane pulled out his gun and ordered Floyd to show your hands.

In a report of the fact, prosecutors do not explain why Lane thought the gun needed to be drawn.

Lane, prosecutors say, “placed his hands on Floyd and pulled him out of the car.”

Later Floyd “resisted actively to be handcuffed. “

But once handcuffed, Floyd agreed as Lane explained that he was being arrested for “using counterfeit currency.”

It was when officers tried to put Floyd into the squad car that a struggle began.

At around 8:14 pm, Floyd “tensed up, fell to the ground, and told the officers that he was claustrophobic“ indicates the report.

Then Officer Chauvin arrived at the scene.

Both he and other officers tried again to put Floyd on patrol.

During that attempt, at 8:19 p.m., Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger seat, causing him to fall to the ground, ”the report says.

He lay there, face down, still handcuffed.

“I can’t breathe”

At this point witnesses began filming Floyd, who appeared to be in a state of anguish.

These moments, captured on multiple mobile phones and widely shared on social networks, would be the last minutes of Floyd’s life.

Floyd was being held by officers when Chauvin places his left knee between the African-American’s head and neck.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd says repeatedly, pleading with his mom and begging “please, please, please.”

During 8 minutes and 46 secondsChauvim keeps his knee on Floyd’s neck, the prosecutors’ report states.

When the first 6 minutes of that period had passed, Floyd stops reacting.

Videos of the initiate show that at that time Floyd stops talking and witnesses urge officers to have your pulse checked.

One of the officers, Kueng, does it.

He checks Floyd’s right wrist, but “I couldn’t find him.”

And yet, officers do not move.

At 20:27. Chauvin pulls his knee from Floyd’s neck.

It does not move.

Then they roll him onto a stretcher and they take him by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The they declare dead almost an hour later.

The night before his death, Floyd had spoken to one of his closest friends, Christopher Harris.

He had advised Floyd to contact a temporary employment agency.

Counterfeiting, Harris notes, was not something you linked to his character.

“The way he died doesn’t make sense“Says Harris.

“He was begging for his life. He begged for his life. When you try so hard to trust this system, a system that you know is not designed for you, when you constantly seek justice through legal means and cannot achieve it, then you start doing justice by your own means. “