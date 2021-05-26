The evening of Ibai Llanos: Reflection time for Spanish boxing

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

Boxing fans in Spain have longed for decades for the resolute commitment of televisions and sponsors to boxing, so that national boxers can develop their careers as those of the leading international boxing powers do.

The evening that the youtuber organizes this Wednesday Ibai Llanos it will have the support of renowned brands such as Mahou, Vodafone or El Pozo, which are aware of the great media pull of Spanish casters, especially among the youngest. Income will be reduced in the absence of a box office, since it has been decided to do it behind closed doors, in a venue that has not been made public to avoid crowds.

In his role as promoter, Llanos has decided to broadcast his event through his platform channel Twitch, where he has six million followers. Figures that show that more and more people are choosing to consume content from the network, leaving aside the traditional ones offered by televisions.

A potential audience that has not had any other window that has broadcast boxing in Spain since the days of Telecinco.

With the power of having its own channel, Llanos has organized the event as if it were a world championship, including a press conference and weigh-ins. The staging and production, as well as the guest artists, will make the total expenses exceed the € 100,000, as the Basque youtuber has declared to MARCA. A budget that seems unimaginable for any Spanish promoter, especially without the backing of the box office.

Inspired by the fighting of the brothers paul, which will reach its climax on June 6 with “the duel” between Logan and Floyd Mayweather, this pharaonic event arose as a result of a sting between Antonio Pino, whose nickname in networks is Revive, Y “El Millor”. Unlike the United States, where some of these fights have been recognized as official, in Spain the members of the cartel will not be issued a federative license.

The sporting interest of the fights is null from the point of view of boxing fans, since they are people who have not even debuted in the amateur field.

However, the legions of followers of these youtubers have been increasing the expectation, as a result of the bites between the participants and the videos prior to the event. The most purist boxing fans angrily criticize the realization of these duels, considering that they discredit a discipline as sacrificed as boxing.

Spanish boxing will have a wide representation, although these are not the protagonists of the fights. Antonio Pino decided to put himself in the hands of the European super lightweight champion, Sandor Martin, who has been in charge of directing the preparation of «Reven». The Barcelona fighter assumed that he is more recognized for participating in the Ibai Llanos evening than for being one of the most prominent Spanish boxers today.

The participating youtubers have reiterated their respect for boxing, being that the sacrifices and risks that anyone who goes into a ring officially runs. Sandor was not the only Spanish boxing professional who has been part of the preparation of some of the participants, also the former champion of Spain Ezequiel Gurría has tuned «Viruzz», or the Madrid coach Tinin Rodriguez to «Torete».

Everything indicates that this will not be the only evening held in Spain by the hand of these “new celebrities.” Even “Torete” admits that he would like to debut as a professional, while “Future” considers competing first as an amateur.

Before putting on his gloves, Antonio Pino “Reven” has already indicated his intention to take advantage of the popularity of youtubers to carry out mixed events that give way to professional boxers in Spain. The voice of the boxing narratives in Spain, Jaime Ugarte, and the GOL journalist Albert Fernández will be in charge of commenting on the evening.