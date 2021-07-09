The evaluations to the pilots in the video game ‘F1 2021’ give to talk

The official video game of the Formula 1 introduced for the first time in its 2020 edition a pilot market through the then new game mode Me Team. This worked in the FIFA style, with cards or cards from each pilot (without special versions as in the football title) in which they were awarded a series of numerical attributes based on their performance (out of a maximum of 100).

If in its first version (which was later modified at the end of the season to update it with the results of the 2020 World Cup) it already generated controversy, in the second, which will arrive in stores on July 16, it has been no less.

Remember that the ratings that appear on the cards in F1 2021 are based on several factors: Experience, Skill, Reflexes and Pace. In addition, a general punctuation baptized as Total (overall in English), which is the average of all the previous ones.

This is how the developers explain them:

–Experience– Based on the number of races a driver has run during his F1 career.

–Skill– Based on positions won or lost in a race, compared to the average for a given position on the grid.

–Reflexes– A measure of the driver’s ability to avoid incidents and penalties in a race.

–Rhythm: a measure of a driver’s best lap times; the closer you are to the fastest lap in a race, the higher the score.

There are no surprises at the top, where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are the highest scorers. But the controversial starts with Valtteri Bottas and the two McLaren drivers: all three surpass Fernando Alonso, without going any further.

Carlos Sainz Y Charles Leclerc They are almost even, but George Russell He beats them both in Reflections and Pierre Gasly overall … Of course, developers will be able to update them as the 2021 season progresses.

Perhaps the best thing is that you pass the images and values ​​by yourself / to the work of Codemasters and EA and tell us if you agree with it or not.

Valuation of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi in F1 2021

1/10

Valuation of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in F1 2021

2/10

Valuation of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda in F1 2021

3/10

Valuation of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi in F1 2021

4/10

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll’s valuation in F1 2021

5/10

Valuation of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in F1 2021

6/10

Valuation of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in F1 2021

7/10

Valuation of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in F1 2021

8/10

Valuation of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in F1 2021

9/10

Assessment of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in F1 2021

10/10

F1 2021 will be available from July 16 (from July 13 for Deluxe Edition buyers) at PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X/S –Becoming the first F1 title on next-generation platforms–, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC.