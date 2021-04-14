The European vaccination certificate will not be a passport that guarantees mobility

The Covid passport-app (Photo: LEREXIS via Getty Images)

The countries of the European Union (EU) have reached a common position this Wednesday to begin negotiations with the European Parliament on the vaccination certificate, in order for it to be operational this summer, but that it will not be a passport that guarantees mobility , according to the approved document to which EFE has had access.

“In less than a month the Council has reached a common position for negotiations with Parliament,” announced the Portuguese presidency of the EU, after the meeting of the 27 ambassadors to the European institutions held this morning.

But the European certificate of vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 prepared by the community institutions, with the aim of being operational by June, will not be a health passport that automatically allows citizens to regain freedom of movement within the EU.

Possession of a ‘Digital Green Certificate’ is not a precondition for exercising free movement rights

“To emphasize the principle of non-discrimination, in particular towards unvaccinated persons, the operative part of the main regulation explicitly states that the possession of a ‘Digital Green Certificate’ is not a precondition to exercise the rights of free movement”, can be read in the text approved by the member states to which Efe has had access.

This regulation approved by the Council, -idea launched by Greece at the beginning of the year in order to reactivate the tourist market in summer, is based on the proposal of the European Commission and is now pending negotiation with the European Parliament-, would enter into force six weeks after being adopted, that is, in June.

The certificate, according to the provisional text, will be free, in electronic or paper format, it will be available in English …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.