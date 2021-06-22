The European Union will present a plan to stop cyberattacks

The European Commission will present this Wednesday a plan to combat cyberattacks, which have increased considerably throughout Europe in recent months. The planm called “Joint Cybernetic Unit”, aims to provide solutions to those member countries that suffer hacks in the services of their institutions. Until now, countries experiencing cyberattacks used their own tools to try to combat hackers and restore their services.

The “Joint Cyber ​​Unit” will be in charge of the European Union Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA). As detailed in the draft that the Politico portal has had access to, a “recommendation” to national governments. It will offer the main institutions to request help from other countries and the European Union to stop cyberattacks. As a result the plan will have a “rapid response system”. This will be able to intercept hackers even in real time. The idea is to avoid damages and falls in the systems, as well as the theft of data.

The aforementioned source mentions that the European Commission will work together with national services, agencies and private cybersecurity companies, in a “platform” that allows to distribute resources, share information and produce reports that reveal the status of attacks and plans to prevent future security threats.

Waves of cyber attacks across Europe

Cyber ​​attacks have increased considerably in recent months across Europe. In Spain, one of the government ministries was hacked up to two times in just 3 months. The first cyberattack affected the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). He left the website inoperative for days and the face-to-face offices paused all his efforts. The system took weeks to recover. The last cyber attack in Spain also affected the Ministry of Labor, although without such notable damage.

Recently, some institutions of the European Union, including the European Commission, were victims of a cyberattack. As of today, there does not appear to be any evidence of compromised data. In December 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was the target of a cyber attack. Hackers stole information about the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines.

