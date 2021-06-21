The European Union wants to veto facial recognition in public places

06/21/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Those in charge of the data protection of the European Union They have called for a blanket ban on the use of artificial intelligence for facial recognition and other “behavioral and biometric signals” in public spaces. In their joint opinion, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have agreed that the use of AI for social tracking should be prohibited.

The EDPB and the EDPD urged the common market to ban AI “recognition of faces, gait, fingerprints, DNA, voice, keystrokes and other biometric or behavioral signals, in any context & rdquor; in public access areas. They said it should be illegal for artificial intelligence systems to use biometric data to categorize people “in groups based on ethnicity, gender, political or sexual orientation” or other types of classification under which they could be discriminated against. In addition to that, the EDPB and the EDPS argued that it should prohibit the use of AI to “infer the emotions of a natural person”. It would be allowed in specific situations, such as for certain medical reasons.

Regulators thus respond to an AI regulatory framework proposed by the European Commission (the executive branch of the EU, something like the presidents of the governments of the countries). This means that they are actually doing a task that has been entrusted to them by the EC, which has been really concerned about these issues.

The document suggests banning various AI implementations, including social scoring and “the use of ‘real-time’ remote biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces for the purpose of law enforcement.” There would be some exceptions, including helping authorities find missing children and the prevention of a “specific, substantial and imminent threat” such as a terrorist attack. The EC is not the only one concerned, in some countries or states of the United States this system has already been vetoed,