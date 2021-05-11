The European Union vaccinates faster than the UK and the US.

Almost five months after they began to be administered the first vaccines in Europe, EU countries have finally caught up with vaccination.

The goal is to reach 70% of immunized people, which would theoretically help achieve herd immunity that would be a breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus.

Vaccination in Spain has picked up speed. (Photo By H.Bilbao / Europa Press via Getty Images)

Left behind the first months of 2021, in which the shortage of doses slowed down its administration, the countries of the European Union They speed with their eyes on the summer and one of the latest news is that he has been able to meet and even exceed the rate of injections in the United States and the United Kingdom, two nations that have stood out for the speed at which they are being able to vaccinate.

Taking as a reference data from May 9, In the last 7 days, the EU has managed to vaccinate more people compared to the total population than the United States and the British. They are 0.70 inhabitants per 100 compared to 0.60 and 0.68 respectively.

Analyzing the graph, it is clear how the European rhythm has been accelerating since it began in December and is currently at highs, while the United States and the United Kingdom have reached their best records a few weeks ago and now the pace has been reduced to equalize the three.

The European Union has already caught up with the United States and the United Kingdom in vaccination rates. (Our World in Data)

Despite this acceleration of the EU countries, still far from the speed record of the other two (above 1 in the United States and 0.89 in the British).

Although the data are encouraging, the countries of the Union still they are far behind both nations, although the forecasts indicate that for example, in the case of the United Kingdom and the EU both will end up reaching the summer tied.

As can be seen in this second graph, at the moment Europeans cannot compete with the volume of immunized from the United Kingdom and the United States. In the case of the former, 52.2% of its population already has at least one dose of the vaccine, while in the latter the figure reaches 45.6%. In this sense, 28.3% of the Union is quite a distance.

The United Kingdom and the United States are more advanced in immunization than the European Union. (Our World in Data)

As regards to the full guideline, the differences are also significant. 34.5% of Americans already have both doses, compared to 26.3% of the British and only 11.1% of the inhabitants of the European Union.

In this sense, it should be noted that within the EU countries there is a great disparity in the speed of vaccination and while some are very advanced, others are fatal. For example, Spain is above the average with 13.3% and Bulgaria only has 4.5%.

The difficulties to receive vaccines in the first months and the problems with AstraZeneca have caused this delay of the EU in front of the United Kingdom and the United States in the immunization of the population. Although now they are more or less at the same rate, the advantage gained in previous months is difficult to trim.

Convincing the anti-vaccines, the challenge

For now, Europe has been able to catch up in the speed of vaccination due to the fact that the Americans and the British they have stepped on the brakes, but they have not done it out of pleasure, but out of necessity.

And it is easier to go fast at the beginning when a large part of the population wants to be vaccinated than later when you have to convince deniers or that they are not for the work of being immunized. In this sense, the data that comes from the United States, where the anti-vaccine movement is very important, shows this.

Surveys reveal that between 7.8% and 33.2% (state dependent) of the American adult population say they will refuse the vaccine. Total there are more than 16 million those who say they do not trust covid injections and more than 7.5 million those who do not trust any. Additionally, we must add 14 million who say they do not trust the Government.

Convincing the undecided and deniers, the challenge of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Beyond those people against vaccination, there are approximately 8% who doubt and those who have been given the first dose at the moment, but have not come to get the second, so they do not have full immunization.

Thus, there are millions of people in the country who either do not want to be vaccinated or are not going to their appointments for the full schedule, which is delaying immunization. In this way this steep drop in rhythm is explained and the acceleration that the EU has led. The solution is being to offer incentives to citizens to get vaccinated, a strategy that has also had some success in Serbia or Israel.

To see if the European Union also suffers a slowdown in the coming weeks or if, on the contrary, the percentage of the population that rejects the vaccine is significantly lower. The next months will dictate sentence.

