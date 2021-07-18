The European Union sets the end of combustion car sales in 2035

Enlarge

The European Commission has presented an ambitious package of measures to reduce polluting emissions that, in addition to the ban on gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars, provides for the deployment of a wide network of recharging points.

Green policies are a priority for the European Union and this is demonstrated by the proposal made today by the European Commission: the end of the production and sale of combustion cars in 2035. The measure, which would also include hybrid and gas cars, is part of the ambitious Fit for 55 plan that aims to reduce polluting emissions by 55% compared to the data recorded in 1990 and achieve climate neutrality (zero emissions). ) in 2050.

To do this, community experts propose gradual progress with an intermediate goal of reducing the polluting emissions of new cars and vans by 55% by 2030 and reducing them to zero five years later.

Along this path, hybrid cars are also “called to disappear,” say community sources, who clarify that this type of vehicle still has a relevant role to play in the progressive reduction of emissions.

In the case of the automotive industry, Brussels wants to focus its efforts on cars and vans because they represent Europe’s “big problem” to control emissions, so two-wheelers are excluded from the new rules.

It will also not affect heavy vehicles because they are covered by more recent legislation that Brussels is considering reviewing next year, when it has more data on this fleet and its ecological footprint.

To ensure the transition of European drivers to battery or hydrogen cars, the Commission also wants Member States to take measures to ensure that they will be able to recharge their vehicles when they transit through European territory.

Thus, the Brussels proposal provides for a fixed electric recharging point every 60 kilometers on the trans-European transport network (TEN-T) and every 150 kilometers for hydrogen refueling.

The Fit for 55 Plan includes aviation and the maritime sector

The end of the production of diesel or gasoline cars is one of the key measures but not the only one of the vast package baptized as ‘Fit for 55’ with which the Community Executive wants to pave the way to the objective of reducing emissions of 55% in 2030 (compared to 1990 records), which also includes initiatives that will affect the air and maritime sectors.

“CO2 emissions must be priced to encourage consumers, producers and innovators to choose clean technologies and products,” defended the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, when presenting the main lines of the new ‘leaf of route ‘for place the European Union at the forefront of the international climate fight and justify that the aviation and maritime sectors will also be included in the European Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Brussels is also concerned about the lack of commitment to reducing emissions in areas such as road transport or construction, which is why it also raises a parallel emissions trading system for the distribution of fuel in these two sectors.

The Community Vice President responsible for the Green Pact, Frans Timmermans, wanted to underline at a press conference that this new system will be applied “to fuel suppliers and not to homes or drivers” from 2025.

Aware that part of this measure could affect users’ bill, the Commission raises the creation of a Social Fund for Climate with which to help the most vulnerable groups to comply with the new system.

The fund will have resources from the European budget to add the equivalent of 25% of the income foreseen through the ETS system for buildings and roads, which according to Brussels estimates will mean 72.2 billion euros for the period 2025-2032.

The twelve major proposals that make up the ‘Fit for 55’ project to accelerate the ecological transition also include more ambitious commitments, for example to 40% the proportion of renewables in the EU’s energy consumption in 2030, they must still overcome the negotiation with the European Parliament and the Twenty-seven, where a complex process is foreseen due to the differences between countries.