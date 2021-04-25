The European Union, ready to lower the demanding limits of the future Euro 7 standard

The Euro 7 standard that regulates the emissions of combustion cars will be practically the last legal regulation, coming into force in 2025 and extending beyond 2030, so it will include the dismantling of combustion limits. The protests of the manufacturers before an impossible rule to fulfill take effect and will soften its limits.

With Euro 6d already in place, the European Union set to work to draw the limits of Euro 7, a tougher, stricter and tougher standard. Relentless, whose strict limits and reductions in emission values ​​make it almost impossible to comply, and that manufacturers have already given a good account of it, especially with just a margin of four years ahead. The background was to force manufacturers to seriously delve into plug-in and electric hybrids.

To get an idea, the Euro 6d NOx emissions are kept at a maximum of 60 mg / km in gasoline models, and 80 mg / km in diesel. In the future standard, even though it was a draft, the maximum limit for the two fuels will be 30 mg / km, even indicating the possibility of lowering it even further, up to 10 mg / km. Two values ​​that are impossible to meet as intended by the European Union Transport Commission, standard and without variations in any type of driving: with a trailer, ascending a mountain pass, above altitudes of between 1,000 and 2,000 meters.

With Euro 7, diesels will have to combine advanced technologies to lower NOx limits

Manufacturers show hope in the face of a Euro 7 as demanding as it is unfulfilled

Even with a 15-year lifespan in tow, a measurement on the vehicle should keep the limits intact, something that is impossible due to the wear of the engine itself. Those responsible for such severe limits was the Advisory Group on Vehicle Emission Standards (AGVES), formed especially for the development of regulations after the Euro 6 standards for motor vehicles, causing the ire of brands.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, pointed out that today, “the Euro 7 standard goes beyond the rules of physics”, while other representative voices such as those of Hildegard Müller, President of the VDA -the Association of manufacturers of German cars – noted that “the European Commission has realized that certain limits are technically unattainable. The climate problem is fossil fuels more than engines. Synthetic fuels could make a big contribution to climate-neutral mobility. ‘ A technology that the most Premium are developing, but far beyond the reach of generalist brands, which have closer, and cheaper, electric cars.

Manufacturers expect that the European Union gives in to the requirements of the Euro 7 standard, especially when they have already shown themselves willing to comply with more demanding emission limits, but not the impossible ones initially proposed, but negotiated. It is an important step forward, although there is something that is fixed: dismantling of traditional combustion will take place in the next decade, which also has a double face, and that is that Europe will have to force member governments to build a network of ultra-fast chargers for electric cars at breakneck speed.

