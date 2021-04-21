The European Union proposes to regulate artificial intelligence

European Union officials have proposed a regulatory framework for the application of artificial intelligence. The legislation seeks to restrict the use of facial recognition for police purposes in public spaces and to prohibit some types of AI considered “high risk”.

The bill, presented this Wednesday, establishes four risk levels of artificial intelligence. Each of them is subject to various supervisions and standards of use that seek to guarantee the fundamental rights of the people and the actors involved.

European Union legislation also proposes to establish a clear path aimed at avoid excesses in the use of artificial intelligence by private companies. In that sense, it establishes that regulators will be able to fine with up to 6% of their world income to companies that commit serious infractions.

“Our regulation addresses the human and social risks associated with specific uses of AI,” says European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager. “We believe this is urgent. We are the first on this planet to suggest this legal framework ”, he assures.

The European Union classifies artificial intelligence at different levels

At the top of the standards set by the European Union is the «unacceptable risk«. The practices contemplated here, such as artificial intelligence systems that use “subliminal” techniques to manipulate a person’s behavior “, and the police use of facial recognition in public areas will be prohibited.

However, in this last point, exceptions are established for, through “remote biometric identification systems”, to find abducted children, stop imminent terrorist threats or locate suspects of serious crimes ranging from fraud to murder.

In the middle of the legislation are the practices of «high risk«. These are artificial intelligence systems used in sensitive areas such as critical infrastructure, education, employment, security, essential services and others. The providers of these systems will have to explain how they work so that the regulators make sure that they comply with the rules. In addition, the European Union could send specialized teams to companies to examine the functioning of the systems.

Finally, all the artificial intelligence activities included considered to be «limited risk»They must include systems that guarantee transparency. Systems implemented in video games or chatbots are considered «minimal or no risk »These will not be contemplated by the legislation.

The presentation of the European Union proposal is the beginning of a long process that can take years. Before it becomes law, it must be approved by the European Council, which represents the 27 national governments of the bloc, as well as by the European Parliament.

