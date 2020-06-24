New travel guidelines in the European Union 0:33

Washington . – As European Union (EU) nations continue to ease coronavirus restrictions, member states are discussing the ban on visitors from various countries, including the US, senior European officials told CNN. These sources, who are participating in the talks, say they have not seen any lists that mention specific countries.

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in some parts of the world, the EU has been working with member countries to agree on which travelers could be considered safe to visit the block from July 1. The guidance will be based on how the countries of origin are doing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The criteria will focus on the circulation of the virus,” said an EU diplomat, adding that Brussels seeks to keep travelers away from countries “where the virus is most actively circulating.”

However, the recommendations made by the Commission are not binding. Only each country can make the decision to open and close a border.

When asked if the U.S. was on a list of countries of origin that could be banned from traveling to Europe, an EU diplomat directed CNN to the first point of a June 11 checklist published by the European Commission on what to consider when allowing travelers enter the EU.

The first item on the checklist asks whether the country can be “considered to be in an epidemiological situation comparable to or better than the average in the EU area” with respect to the number of new infections, the trend of new infections and the response in areas such as testing, surveillance, contact location, containment, treatment and reporting.

The United States has the highest number of deaths and infections from coronavirus in the world. As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 2,329,637 had been infected in the country and 121,029 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The diplomat added that some European countries were “reluctant to reopen”, fearing the second wave of the coronavirus.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Americans may not be able to travel to the European bloc when it reopens its borders.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN: “We are committed to coordinating with our European partners and allies as we hope to reopen our economies and ease restrictions. We continue to urge US citizens to consult the websites of US embassies or consulates. USA for information on entry restrictions, foreign quarantine policies and urgent health information provided by local governments. ”

Among the options being discussed are travel restrictions based on U.S. geographic regions, rather than a widespread ban across the country, as some regions have higher infection rates than others, two officials at the EU to CNN.

Another EU diplomat told CNN that the permanent representatives of the member states to the European Union discussed this issue on Monday and will discuss it again tomorrow. The diplomat said they had not seen a list of countries, only criteria. This criterion includes the incidence of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

Reciprocity is also a consideration, added the EU diplomat. Earlier this year, the United States severely restricted travel from large parts of Europe due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The White House has so far shown little interest in getting involved, according to two European officials. “The travel ban to the United States is much stricter, so it is difficult to imagine them making a fuss over this, and they have not,” said a senior European official.

A second European diplomat said considering the travel ban has nothing to do with the decree signed by United States President Donald Trump this week that freezes visas for foreign workers. “It is based solely on health considerations,” said this person.

The European Commission tasked with reviewing the checklist criteria is currently “working 24 hours,” according to a Commission official, to return the guidelines to member states as soon as possible before the reopening scheduled for July 1. .

The ambassadors will meet again on Wednesday and Friday this week to discuss the next steps in the process.

