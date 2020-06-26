He European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) – the European Union health agency, of which, precisely, Fernando Simón is an advisor – warns of the ineffectiveness of some measures in the Government’s plan to prevent the entry of the coronavirus through airports. The organism is especially critical with temperature control, the main solution of the Pedro Sánchez executive to detect imported cases.

The plan has already been questioned after the confirmation, in recent days, of numerous positives in travelers. The most prominent example is that of three passengers from a “humanitarian” flight from Bolivia that landed in Barajas unleashed an outbreak in Murcia that for the moment already adds 24 infected. In just one month, the Community of Madrid has detected 32 people positive for coronavirus at the airport Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. Five have had to be hospitalized.

Despite this, the Executive refuses to reinforce controls and demands on those who want to enter the country and defends your “triple check” plan, which basically consists of a form with location data, a temperature measurement and a “visual” control to assess the appearance of the traveler.

In a report dated May 20, the European body warns instead of the ineffectiveness of the “Entry inspections” as a mechanism to prevent the virus from spreading. The notice is resounding: «The passenger entry inspection not supported by evidence as an effective measure to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 ″. It also indicates that «the SARS outbreak (2003) or the 2009 influenza pandemic support that detection by temperature control it is a measure of high cost and low efficiency ”.

The danger of the asymptomatic

Why? Why «A proportion of the cases is asymptomatic» and “a proportion of transmission occurs before the onset of symptoms.” Its only and very limited effectiveness is reduced, stresses this European center, to “deterrence”, that is, that sick people think twice before moving to another country.

The agency continues: health authorities must take into account that «a relatively large number of cases is incubating when traveling«, Which implies that they are not detected in a simple temperature control at airports. Covid has an incubation period of between 2 and 14 days and 75% of cases develop symptoms between 4 and 7 days after infection. In conclusion, “These passengers will not be detected.”

And the ECDC warns of the very important risk that asymptomatic patients carry, in addition to those who have not yet manifested symptoms or are very mild. 40% of new infected are considered to be able to spread information silently, the main challenge for containing the disease.

“The fever”, furthermore, “is a non-specific symptom, and in the case of the Covid-19 it is frequent, but not constant ». According to an analysis by the agency in more than 65,000 confirmed cases, only half reported this symptom. To make matters worse “can be temporarily hidden with drugs.” And more problems: the effectiveness of the detection systems themselves “which requires that special care be taken in setting the thresholds” to decide what is considered fever. Up to 20% of passengers may go undetected.

The agency also warns of the high cost in resources and personnel that can reduce the preparation capacity for a second wave.

1.5 meter distance

For the ECDC, the main measure of protection is that, at all times and in airport spaces, the physical distance of at least 1.5 meters is ensured. Something that is not fulfilled in the case of Barajas either. In recent days, the kilometer queues passengers to be subjected to temperature control, with waits of more than two hours.

Queues and crowds at Barajas airport to pass the sanitary control. Terrible management. pic.twitter.com/YB6DldHDVd – Koldo Echebarria (@KoldoEchebarria) June 15, 2020

The ECDC advises that it is necessary to ensure this distance and, if this is not possible, masks must be provided to passengers. In any case, she warns that masks should be a “complementary” measure to others, such as thorough hand hygiene.

The Executive’s plan regarding airports, especially in the case of Barajas, the one with the highest traffic, is a reason for confrontation with the Community of Madrid. Isabel Díaz Ayuso calls on the Government to require tourists to carry out the PCR test 48 hours before their arrival in Spain. «They are falling short and we will regret it »Ayuso has warned, stressing that “the virus in Madrid is non-existent unless it re-enters by air.” For his part, Ignacio Aguado, regional vice president, has ironized the Sánchez protocol. «What is the face we have to have to have coronavirus? », has asked.

The ECDC, for now, does not consider testing at airports, but admits that it is studying the matter “and will update its recommendation” in the future.