The European Union designs a digital wallet where you can store all your documents and official data | Technology

The application will allow all citizens of the European Union to safely access public and private services with their online identification.

The European Union finalizes the details to officially present a uniform digital portfolio for all member countries. It thus responds to requests from member states for find a secure mechanism with which citizens can access public and private services on the internet with their identification.

The Financial Times assures in a report that the EU is ready to reveal the details about that digital wallet in which the data and official documents of each citizen can be stored safely for use in the various public and private services in which official identification is required.

In this digital wallet the identity document, the driver’s license or payment details and personal passwords can be stored. In the 27 countries it will be used to safely access the pages of the administration of each country, pay utility bills using a single identity recognized throughout the union. The Financial Times collects this information from sources close to these plans.

The My DGT app offers you various advantages. The main one is that you have the possibility of carrying your driving license with the same validity as your physical license on your mobile.

The application can be protected with biometric systems such as fingerprint or retinal scanner, for example. As they explain, it will be the digital version of the portfolio of a lifetime where we keep the official documents that identify us, ID, driver’s license, etc.

In Spain, for example, there are multiple applications from the administration where we can save or use that identification. DGT allows save the driving license on the mobile and manage fines and other procedures through its application. On the other hand, the Tax Agency uses the digital certificate to identify citizens when they are going to present the Income Statement or other procedure, a certificate that is activated in police stations throughout the country. This new system would unify both processes in a single application.

Security in this new plan is vital. The EU will impose a structural separation to prevent companies from using this digital wallet data for any other activity I do not know what we have indicated. They will not be able to use that information provided by citizens for the commercialization of new products, for example.

According to The Financial Times, this digital portfolio will be available in a year, a period in which the EU will work with each administration and member states to establish technical standards with which to reinforce the security of the system and build a uniform deployment throughout the Union.