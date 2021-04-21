The European Tour stops in the Canary Islands for three weeks in a row

The European Tour moves this week to Gran canaria for the dispute of Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, a tournament with a million euros in prizes that will be hosted Meloneras Golf, a club that debuts in an event of these characteristics.

There will be 24 Spaniards in the fray led by the local Rafa cabrera, who will act as host in such a special date for him. There will be no shortage of Alejandro Cañizares (top ten in Austria last week), Adrián Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Pablo Larrazábal, Adri Arnaus, Álvaro Quirós, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño… Curious fact is that Rafa ‘plays at home’. He knows the field well. In fact, the tees from which they will leave this week were specially built for Cabrera to practice properly during his stay on the island (he lives between Gran Canaria, Sweden, where his wife is from, and Dubai). They are called the ‘Rafa tees’.

Cabrera posted a top-five in Abu Dhabi this year, but hasn’t made the top 10 on the PGA Tour. The world number 112 has struggled from tee to green, but has improved his short game and is gaining confidence with the putt. Larrazábal, for his part, in statements to the European Tour, said he was “delighted to play in Spain but sad that there is no public.”

The tournament, the first of a series of three in a row in the Canary Islands (the next two the Tour stops in Tenerife with the Tenerife Open and the Tenerife Championship, both in Golf Costa Adeje), it can be followed live on television at Movistar Golf. This Thursday, April 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the same time that the second round will follow on Friday 23. For the weekend, Movistar Golf will broadcast the third day on Saturday 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while on the final day of Sunday 25 will connect half an hour before, from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

It should be noted that to date they have been disputed eleven tournaments of the European circuit in Canarian tours: 3 Open de España (2002 to 2004), 4 Open de Tenerife (1989, 1990, 1992 and 1994), and 4 Open de Canarias (1993, 1995, 1997 and 2005).