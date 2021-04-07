The European Tour and the FFG postpone the French Open, scheduled for May

The European tour and the Fédération Française de Golf (FFG) jointly announced this Tuesday the postponement of the French Open, organized by Grégory Havret, planned from the May 6 to 9 at Le Golf National (Paris).

The decision comes after the extension of COVID-19 restrictions across France announced by President Macron last week. Both the European Tour and the FFG will continue to work together in an effort to reschedule the French Open later in the 2021 calendar.

Organizing any European Tour event brings hundreds of people – players, caddies, television production staff, staff and the media – to the venue from more than 25 different countries. Taking this into account, and the current general health situation in France, the European Tour and the FFG made the decision to announce the postponement.

Keith Pelley, Executive Director of the European TourHe said in a statement: “It is clearly disappointing to have to postpone the French Open, especially after all the hard work and collaboration between us, the FFG and the many parties involved to organize the tournament in May. But we believe that it is a responsible decision ”.

“We have also had the wonderful support of host Grégory Havret and the twelve other French players who had committed to playing at Le Golf National, so we will continue to explore all options in the hope of being able to play the tournament later this year. ”.

The European Tour is currently studying all the available options to try to fill the gap left in the calendar from May 6 to 9.