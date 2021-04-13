The European teams that could qualify for the UWCL

04/13/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

Ines Sanchez

Once the international break is over, national competitions return in full swing. With just over a month to go until the season ends, not only are the respective titles at stake, but it acquires importance of classification to the UWCL, which opens the next campaign. Thus, the six best-positioned countries according to the UEFA ranking – France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden and the Czech Republic – will have three teams participating in the Champions League.

France and Germany no longer reign as usual

The surprise in France comes to the hands of Paris Saint Germain. The club has surpassed the hexacampeonas of the UWCL in league competition. They have established themselves as leaders with 49 points. They remain undefeated four days after the end of the tournament. Only a draw marks his 16 victories. Lyon is four points away, although with one game less. 15 wins and one loss in these sixteen games. Actually, either of them could take the first position in these four remaining games, especially since they must see each other again in domestic competition.

In fact, it is not the only meeting they have pending. The two teams have appointment in the quarterfinals of the Champions the next Sunday. The current winners of the Champions went ahead in the first leg with a 0-1 that Renard scored. However, the situation in which Olympique arrives is not ideal. The squad has not yet returned to training after they had to isolate themselves for six cases of Covid-19 in the team.

Beyond the two ‘big’ in France, next year a new French club will join the great European competition. Everything indicates that it will be the Girondins who will get it. Despite having two games more than fourth-placed, the 13-point difference with Paris FCF gives them a margin of safety.

A case very similar to that of France has been replicated in Germany. Wolfsburg have been relegated by Bayern Munich, who is five points higher. Although this competition is not entirely decided by the calendar that awaits the Bavarians. In the remaining five games they have to face Hoffenheim, Turbine, Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkussen who are, respectively, the third, fourth, second and fifth classified in the Bundesliga, in addition to the semi-finals of the Champions League against Chelsea. Therefore, those five points would not be so bulky considering the Bayern-Wolfsburg that is pending. It seems that the Hoffenfeim will be the third candidate for the UWCL after those four points of advantage and a season finale similar to that of the Turbine.

There is nothing written in England

In the absence of three days, the competition continues very much alive in the English country. Chelsea is the leader although only two points behind Manchester City. The two teams will meet in the next match of the first division, a game that could mean the sorpasso of the citizens or the establishment of the blues.

Y this tight battle gains strength also in third position. Arsenal and United are tied on points in the FA Women’s Super League standings, although the latter have played one less game. Brighton, Everton and Aston Villa await the Gunners before the season ends. And Manchester United, Tottenham, Bristol and Everton. Something better is the dynamics of Arsenal, who has five consecutive victories and has a postponed game yet to play. However, any option could be patented between now and the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid and Levante star in their particular fight in the Primera Iberdrola

In the national competition, the Barça has established itself as the undisputed leader. Those of Lluís Cortés have 22 consecutive victories and with a count of 100 goals in favor, for only six against. After them are those led by Maria Pry and David Aznar. Levante is the second classified with 54 points, only one more than Real Madrid. In the absence of eight days either of the two could be above. However, it does not appear that any of those behind can exceed their numbers between now and the end of the season. Both teams have had a great season, with 17 wins in 25 games. A little behind are Madrid CFF with 48 and Real Sociedad and Granadilla with 47.