The European Super League made a fool of itself, says Javier Tebas, president of La Liga

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish LaLiga, has assured that “the concept of Super league has made a fool of himself “after knowing the majority abandonment of the clubs that signed the creation of this new tournament.

“The Super League has made a fool of itself, I don’t know whether the clubs or not, the Super League concept has made a fool of itself. It has shown a significant ignorance of its leaders of what the industry is, of the fans in the world, not only in Spain, “Tebas told journalists on Wednesday, who pointed out that they had already explained to him a long time ago what the reaction of fans, for example, English, could be.

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

The leader of The league He pointed out that the fact that the Super League does not prosper is not a personal victory. “The one that wins the battle is European and Spanish football in general. It is not a personal battle against anyone. It was the creation of a Super League totally dangerous for the stability of European football and therefore of Spanish. The battle is won by football. I don’t win it, “he said.

Thebes indicated that he does not feel betrayed by the three Spanish clubs immersed in the initial project, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, because it is something that “has been talked about for a long time”, although he pointed out that “when you do something secretly you’re hiding something that you think is not good for someone. “

“If it were as good as the president of Real Madrid says, he would have done it publicly. Now, that he has come as the savior of world football, he shouldn’t be so good. But I don’t feel betrayed, I’ve been in this for years and the selfishness of some clubs I know them already, “he added.

He explained that this Thursday he will meet with the other LaLiga clubs to explain everything, a call that he made last Sunday before the announcement of the Super League. Despite the withdrawal of most of the teams, for Thebes the character of the meeting did not change much. “Another thing is that now the risk does not exist, but there is someone who has led the whole issue who continues to preside over a club,” he added.

He said that he did not have to be the one who bridges towards Florentino Pérez, but Real Madrid with LaLiga, he assured that he does not work for any club, but for LaLiga and that his bosses are the delegated commission, the assembly and the divisional boards.

Read also: FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman remains on the sidelines of the European Super League

“Real Madrid is in some organs of LaLiga. It will be there where it has to give the pertinent explanations to the clubs, not to the president of LaLiga,” said Tebas, who said that before the other representatives he will have to give the justifications of why ” he has done it in a hidden way “, although he warned that they had already been asked before and had not found an answer.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content