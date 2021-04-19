The European Super League brings an all out war in European football!

04/19/2021

Act. At 12:21 CEST

Maximum division that exists at the moment in European football. After the announcement of the creation of the Super League, many teams and federations have shown themselves against it through official statements. There seems to be no going back but & mldr; How will this conflict be resolved?

Three clubs will be added to the twelve founding clubs (FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur) more like guests so they can join in before the inaugural season, which will start as soon as possible.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, is chosen by the twelve clubs that shape the new European football competition to preside over the Super League, a tournament that he assured will “help football at all levels”. The vice president of the Super League is Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and who left the presidency of the ECA, which ensures that they make the dream of football fans come true with great matches in a continuous way in a new competition.

COMMUNICATION FROM LALIGA

LaLiga “strongly condemned the announced proposal for the creation of a secessionist and elitist European competition, which attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the deepest part of the national and European football ecosystem.”

“The new European competition proposal is nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest. It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a profoundly damaging impact on the immediate future of LaLiga, of the clubs that play it. make up and of the entire football ecosystem, “he said.

In a statement, he assured that the initiative of twelve clubs “will also impact the rest of the sports to which, in the current season, LaLiga contributes more than 126 million euros, since it endangers the system of contributions approved in the Pact of Viana “.

ENGLISH FANS, AGAINST

Fans of the English clubs involved in the creation of the European Super League have strongly rejected its development, calling it “unacceptable”, “treason” and “death of football”.

The ‘Big Six’ of the Premier League has emerged as the founder of the Super League, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as members of the new competition.

Their fans have not been slow to respond and teams such as United and City have not yet published the group statement on their social networks to avoid the public lynching that has already occurred among fans.

THE GERMANS WILL NOT PARTICIPATE

The German Football Federation (DFB) positioned itself on Monday “clearly against” the “selfish” initiative of twelve European clubs to create a Super League, while German teams that might want to join remain silent. “The DFB is clearly positioned against the concept of a European Super League,” begins the brief statement posted by the federation on its website. According to the institution, “in football it should always be about sporting performance” and not the “selfish” “economic interests of a few clubs.”

THE DOUBT OF PSG

Paris Saint-Germain is, together with Bayern Munich, the great absentee from the group of founders of the European Super League announced by twelve clubs from England, Spain and Italy, a position that leaves the French capital team waiting for It is 10 years old under the Qatari flag. Although officially the club of the French capital has not taken a position, its absence speaks for itself and invites us to analyze the reasons why they are not associated with a competition that seems carved for their characteristics of a rich and powerful club.