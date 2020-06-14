The main European stock markets, including the Spanish one, have managed to stop the bleeding caused by the gloomy economic forecasts of the OECD and the US Federal Reserve, although significant losses have been reported for the whole of the week.

The optimism of the previous weeks, motivated by the advances in the deconfusion processes, has become uncertainty due to the fear of outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic and the forecasts that point, at best, to a long convalescence economic.

The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, has risen 0.2% today, but it marks the third worst week of the year, with a 7.37% drop, the most pronounced since mid-March.

The selective has closed at 7,292.7 points, the lowest level since the beginning of the month, thus losing the level of 7,300 points. So far this year, the cumulative drop has stood at 23.63%.

In the rest of Europe, Paris has risen 0.49%; London, 0.47%; and Milan, 0.43%, while Frankfurt has repeated losses and it is down 0.18%.

For the whole of the week, Frankfurt left 6.99%; Paris, 6.9%; Milan, 6.44%; and London, 5.85%.

In Asia, Tokyo is down 0.75% today; Hong Kong, 0.73%; and Seoul, 2.04%.

In New York, the Dow Jones has opened 2.72% higher but now gains just 0.6%.

According to Andrés Aragoneses, analyst at Singular Bank, the bags Today they experienced a day of great volatility that is framed « in an environment of high uncertainty due to the real impact of the health crisis on the global economy, the evolution of the pandemic and the fear of a second wave of infections. »

“We have had a behavior of the markets that has gone from more to less. As the week has progressed, there has been a lousier behavior, like a reality bath, especially in the last sessions, « says José María Luna, director of Investments at Luna Sevilla Asesores.

The slight increases recorded today in most of the bags European they have occurred despite a new round of negative macroeconomic indicators.

For example, industrial production plunged 17.1% in April in the euro area and 17.3% in the European Union (EU) as a whole.

In the United Kingdom, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 20.4% in April, a record decline.

Conversely, consumer confidence rose in the US in May and did more than expected, according to the indicator prepared by the University of Michigan.

In the oil market, the session was also very volatile, with price rises and falls.

Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, is now practically flat, at around 38.6 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, is down 1% and is around 36 dollars per barrel.

Investors fear that possible outbreaks of the epidemic will slow the return to activity and, therefore, oil consumption.

In the debt market, the interest demanded of the Spanish 10-year bond, the reference one, has deflated to 0.59%.

Similarly, the risk premium (profitability difference with the German bond of the same term) has been reduced to 103.8 basis points, although it is still above the 100 basis point border.