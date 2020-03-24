.) – European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a new round of monetary and fiscal stimuli offered some relief, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread rapidly around the world.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 3% at 0802 GMT, but is still on track for its worst month since 1987 as the health crisis threatens to slow global growth, and some analysts predict a 24% drop in GDP European in the second quarter.

Although investors have largely ignored macroeconomic data so far, eyes will be on the eurozone PMI for signs of the extent of the economic impact of the outbreak.

Travel and leisure stocks, which recorded some of the biggest losses this month, were up 2.6% in early operations.

Mining companies, insurers and oil and gas companies led the progress among the main European subsectors, with increases of between 5% and 6%.

France’s Biomérieux jumped 30% after the company obtained US regulatory approval for a product intended for testing for coronavirus.

(Information from Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; edited by Bernard Orr, translated by Michael Susin)