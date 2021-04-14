The European stock markets open indecisive awaiting the results in the US.

Madrid, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The main European stock markets have opened the session undecided and with disparate trends in a day in which investors will be aware of the start of the results season in the US and the stoppage of the vaccine by Janssen.

Investors will also keep an eye out for February industrial production in the euro area and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book.

At 7:45 GMT, Paris was up 0.2% and London 0.1%; while Frankfurt and Madrid traded flat and Milan lost 0.12%.

In Asia, Tokyo has closed with a fall of 0.44% and Seoul, with a rise of 0.42%.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in a mixed zone, with the Dow Jones in the red but registering a new all-time high in the S&P 500 and solid gains in the Nasdaq, after a day marked by inflation data and the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson in the USA

The European Union (EU) had 55 million of the only single-dose vaccine for this quarter, whose deployment in the European Union has stopped the laboratory itself after the temporary suspension of vaccination in the United States.

In the debt market, yields fall in Europe but rise in the US.

The interest on the German bond, considered the safest, fell to 0.309%.

On the contrary, the yield of the US bond, the one that most worries investors, advances to 1.625%.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates against the dollar and changes to 1.19 units.

In the oil market, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $ 60 after rising 1.3%, while Brent crude, which is a benchmark for Europe, is up 1.5% and is around $ 64.

Gold goes down and is selling at $ 1,745 per ounce.

