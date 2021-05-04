The European stock markets begin to rise in a context of better evolution of the COVID

Madrid, May 4 (EFE) .- The main European stock markets have started this Tuesday with increases in a context without macro references of great relevance, with the exception of the manufacturing PMI for April in the United Kingdom, and with a better evolution of the pandemic in the United States. USA and Europe.

As soon as the session began, the Old Continent’s stock markets were trading higher, so that London rose 0.67%; Madrid, 0.44%; Paris, 0.30%; Milan, 0.18%, and Frankfurt, 0.17%. .

The Euro Stoxx50, which groups together the largest European companies, gained 0.18%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange does not operate today because the national holiday of Nature Day is celebrated in Japan and yesterday it did not do so for the national holiday of Constitution Day.

Wall Street closed this Monday in a mixed zone and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, rose 0.70%, with investors betting on the economic recovery at the beginning of May.

In the debt market, the interest on the German bond, considered the safest, rises to -0.202%.

The yield on the US bond, the one that most worries investors, also rose and stood at 1.616%.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro fell against the dollar and was changing at 1.20 units.

In the oil market, Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rose 0.04% to around $ 66.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also rose 0.11% before the formal opening from the market and was trading at $ 64.55.

Gold was down and was selling at $ 1,785.9 per ounce.

(c) EFE Agency