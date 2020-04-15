Android it has certain defects, let’s call it that since I don’t mean to hurt sensitivities, but offers so many possibilities and combinations to usersIt would be foolish to deny the ability of Google’s operating system as a platform to manage productivity, leisure, fun, multimedia content or music among the devices that populate its ecosystem.

One of the great benefits of the system, in something I miss on iOS, is its ability to be personalized in detail, in addition to being able to fiddle with unofficial applications, at least those that are not available in the Play Store. Today, as this confinement goes on for a long time, I want to show you how to install a set of applications that will take you beyond the stars.

ESA, the universe and virtual reality

Recently, thanks to the information that we have been able to obtain from the Bitbucket website, we have been able to know a project developed by scientists from the European Space Agency. This ambitious Planetary Imager, the name of the project in question, invites any user of a mobile phone, I imagine that the tablets will also be included, with Android to test a series of applications created for the delight of our minds locked up at home. It is true that as you can really enjoy this content it is through virtual reality glasses, a platform that Google recently abandoned, anyone who supports your terminal is valid, but the time to take off to the stars has come.

The only thing that separates you from outer space is the downloading the apk files, those that can be installed in Google’s mobile operating system, and this can be done through the link that showed you in the previous paragraph. You simply must click on the folder that contains any of the apps that are present in this project and install it on your own terminal. In this case, as you can see in the video that I leave you on these lines, you can put yourself at the controls of the Apollo LM, during the landing phase at the place where Apollo 15 landed, and see how our satellite approaches your position.

We recommend you | The Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a particular “Moon Mode” for fans of night photography

Obviously, as you may have noticed when watching the video, it is almost essential to have virtual reality glasses, we have a great list of applications to get the most out of it, even if they are made of cardboard, since the grace of these applications, almost mostly, is that you can feel that you are inside a ship heading for the Moon or on the satellite itself. They are six the applications available. In them you can orbit the Moon aboard the Apollo CM, land with the Apollo LM, board the SMART-1 spacecraft, use a controller to move around Apollo 15 landing site, find out all the information about the objects around you and, finally, drive a lunar Rover in the unexplored and incredible region of the Apennines. It is time to leave Earth, which has given us nothing but annoyance lately, and embark on a mission to the stars and our sister satellite.

Follow Andro4all