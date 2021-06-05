The European Space Agency exhibits its project of an inflatable house to live on the Moon at the Venice Biennale

The habitat, designed by the architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, consists of a semi-inflatable structure four stories high

It is designed to accommodate four astronauts for approximately one year

The project presented at the Venice Architecture Biennale shows a vision of what a human settlement could be in an extraterrestrial environment

Its creators define it as the most desirable real estate in the Solar System. It is still a project, but in any real estate sales portal it could be defined as: a beautiful four-story house ideal for hosting four astronauts for about 300 days on the edge of a cliff with unbeatable views of the Earth.

The cliff is actually the rim of Shackleton Crater, on the south pole of the Moon and, as the real estate market maxim says: “Location, location, location”, location is important. Placing the property at the south pole of our satellite would give its owners, or tenants, the advantages of having sunlight almost continues, necessary to produce energy; access to shadow areas inside nearby craters from which to extract frozen water; and of course, magnificent views of the Earth at all times. In addition, the chosen location would protect astronauts from the extreme temperatures of two-week-long days and nights that are recorded in other lunar zones.

The concept of the lunar house that European Space Agency, in collaboration with the architecture studio Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, exhibited at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of The Venice Biennale, has been in development since 2018. The design consists of a semi-inflatable carcass structure designed to offer the highest possible proportion of volume in relation to the mass of the structure. The habitat would arrive folded to its destination on the Moon and once there it would swell to about twice its original size.

The SOM firm, responsible for some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, has collaborated with ESA and has involved experts such as retired NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman, now a professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, who advised architects on the necessary habitability conditions in a lunar house based on his experience living and working in space.

For this reason, the lunar house is not like a terrestrial house, the space is used more at the top than at the width in its four floors and it’s packed with grab bars that make it easy for astronauts to move around inside taking advantage of the lunar low gravity of only a sixth of the terrestrial. Lighting conditions have also been thoroughly studied to suit the lunar environment.

“Life beyond Earth” at the Venice Biennale

Although the central theme of the current exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale has as its motto: “How we will live together”, the installation of the SOM studio has been entitled ‘Life Beyond Earth’ and is presents as a look at what a human habitat could be outside of our planet in a hostile environment but which, in the long term, could be an international lunar settlement.

“’Life Beyond Earth’ represents a paradigm shift in spatial architecture and offers insights discovered through cross-sector international cooperation, ”said Daniel Inocente, Senior Designer at SOM. “The challenges we face here inspired new solutions and allowed us envision a future for humanity beyond Earth“.

“The invitation to exhibit at the Venice Biennale and the overall positive response to this fruitful collaboration between our world of space engineering and architecture experts is very encouraging,” added ESA materials engineer Advenit Makaya. . “This project could pave the way for more multidisciplinary exercises here in Europe, when thinking about future concepts of what sustainable human habitat will look like “beyond the protection of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The installation that has been brought to the Venice exhibition consists of two large-scale physical models and a film that, together, take visitors to the Biennale on a journey from Earth to the surface of the Moon. The close-up details of an individual habitat module allow visitors to imagine everyday life in the lunar environment and understand the engineering and technology that enable its design.

Inspired by an International Space Station module

Inspiration for ESA’s lunar habitat came from the vision of the Moon Village international, a hypothetical concept for lunar settlement through an alliance of private and public space and non-space partners.

However, the way forward that has resulted in the proposal for a semi-inflatable house comes from inflatable BEAM module which is currently connected to the International Space Station.

Design work started in 2018 and was then analyzed by the Concurrent Design Facility (CDF) of the European Space Agency located in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. The task of this team, made up of space specialists, is to carry out rapid evaluations of novel concepts for missions and create workable blueprints to bring those concepts to reality.

“The team was enthusiastic from day one”Says CDF team leader Robin Biesbroek. “Our CDF sessions allowed us to conduct a detailed design review with our own ESA experts, providing valuable feedback to SOM.”

The idea to build this house on the Moon is that the module lands folded on the satellite and that, once there, it is inflated by astronauts or through teleoperated rovers. from the future Gateway station which is expected to be orbiting the Moon in the coming years. The vision of ESA and the architecture studio that have come up with the project is to create an entire settlement, a home away from Earth for humanity.

“Our partnership with ESA demonstrates how interdisciplinary collaboration can support international goals for space exploration,” said Colin Koop, SOM Design Partner. “An unconventional approach is needed to designing alien habitats, combining experience from the construction and space industries and applying knowledge from the fields of architecture, urban planning, science, commerce and psychology. ”