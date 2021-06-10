The European Parliament supports the negotiation to temporarily withdraw patents for vaccines against covid-19

The European Parliament showed this Thursday its support for the celebration in the World Trade Organization (WTO) of some talks With views to temporarily suspend patents of coronavirus vaccines, so that they reach low- and middle-income countries, where a small percentage of the population has agreed to immunization.

The decision has been taken after the initiative presented by several countries and promoted by the United States, whose president, Joe Biden, announced in early May that he will support the proposal.

The resolution has been approved by the minimum, with 325 votes in favor, 324 against and 71 abstentions.

Specifically, the non-legislative resolution approved in the European Parliament calls for support for "proactive, constructive and text-based" negotiations towards a temporary suspension of the agreement that governs intellectual property rights in the WTO to expand global access to vaccines.

The claim is included in an amendment promoted by the Greens after the negotiations to reach a consensus on the resolution initially left out the explicit support of the European Parliament for this issue. Popular, liberal and ultra-conservative voted against this amendment and, for the most part, against the resolution.

The approved text indicates that “the Exceptional circumstances require exceptional solutions ”and calls for priority to be given to“ the availability and affordability of health products related to COVID-19, increased production of COVID-19 vaccines and global geographic distribution of manufacturing capacity ”.

“International trade policy must play a driving role in this endeavor, facilitating the trade of raw materials and medical and health products, alleviating the shortage of qualified and experienced personnel, solving supply chain problems and reviewing the global framework for intellectual property rights in the face of future pandemics ”, completes the text.

“Affordable” patents

In June 2021, recalls the institution, some 1,600 million doses of vaccines had been administered worldwide, the vast majority in industrialized countries and vaccine producers, while only 0.3% have been administered in the 29 countries with the fewest resources, where around 9% of the world’s population live.

Before the WTO, the European Commission has proposed that governments can force pharmaceutical companies to assign their patents for covid-19 vaccines to a affordable price”, as a way to accelerate its production and increase its distribution.

Brussels, however, rejects the idea of ​​countries like the United States, India or South Africa to completely release the patent, because the pharmaceutical companies would not obtain any type of remuneration

Brussels, however, rejects the idea of ​​countries like the United States, India or South Africa of release completely the patent, because the pharmaceutical companies would not obtain any type of remuneration and the Commission wants to maintain the necessary levels of protection so that it can be keep innovating against new variants of the virus or future pandemics.

On the other hand, MEPs urge the United States and the United Kingdom to “immediately abolish” their bans on the export of vaccines and raw materials and consider that, in the long term, technology and knowledge transfers will be key in the race for increasing and accelerating global vaccine production.