The European Parliament calls for legislation to tackle piracy of sporting events

05/19/2021 at 10:28 AM CEST

The European Parliament called on Wednesday for new legislation to stop illegal broadcasting of sporting events over the internet. The demand consists of paralyzing in a maximum of 30 minutes from the notification that an illegal retransmission is taking place.

In a resolution approved by 479 votes in favor, 171 against and 40 abstentions, MEPs urge the European Commission to propose a new rule to establish legal protection on the broadcast of these events, since, they assure, their piracy “It harms the sports ecosystem and end users”.

The users “They could be exposed to different forms of harm”such as identity theft or malicious programs. And the event organizers “invest considerable financial, technical and human resources to tackle online piracy and collaborate with service providers,” the resolution says.

Due to the nature of these broadcasts, their value is limited to the duration of the sporting event, so Parliament asks that the withdrawal of the content be “develop as quickly as possible” and in any case within a maximum period of thirty minutes from the receipt of the notification by the holders of rights or a “certified trusted whistleblower “.

From Parliament they ask “withdrawal in real time must be the objective to be pursued in the event of illegal broadcasts of live sporting events, As long as there are no doubts about the ownership of the right in question or the fact that the broadcasting of the sporting event in question has not been authorized, “the MEPs point out.

It must be created, they point out, “a mechanism involving certified reliable whistleblowers that allows the illegal emission to be withdrawn immediately of a live sporting event notified by a certified reliable whistleblower or deactivating access to said broadcast, without prejudice to the implementation of a complaint and appeal mechanism “.

The European Parliament also asks use the future Digital Services Law and “other possible legislative proposals” to address the specific nature of sports broadcasts. Although the European Commission defends that the Digital Services Law, whose proposal is currently being reviewed by Parliament and the Council, is not the correct tool to focus on specific sectors, it can serve “as a basis” for a specific proposal that addresses illegal sports broadcasts .