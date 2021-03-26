The European Parliament asks the leaders not to be “naive” and veto vaccines to countries that do not export to the EU

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has asked this Thursday in his meeting with European leaders not to be “naive” and to act with determination to protect the supply of vaccines in the EU, even blocking exports of vaccines produced by laboratories that comply their contracts with the Twenty-seven if the consignments are destined for a third country that does not allow the flow of vaccines or components in the reverse route.

The European Commission has proposed strengthening the vaccine export control mechanism to include criteria of “reciprocity” and “proportionality” that allow going beyond vetoing exports of pharmaceuticals that do not comply with their commitments -as is the case of AstraZeneca- , and also prevent the exit of shipments that go to countries with high vaccination rates or that do not export to the EU, such as the United Kingdom.

The heads of State and Government of the European Union will listen throughout the afternoon of this Thursday the details of the proposal from the mouth of the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, who seeks the endorsement of the 27 to reinforce a An instrument that in the almost two months it has been in operation has only vetoed the export of a shipment of 250,000 vaccines from AstraZeneca to Australia.

In this sense, Sassoli, who has joined after 1:00 p.m. to the first part of the summit that is held online, has underlined the urgency of increasing the production of vaccines in the European Union and also of accelerating the distribution and application of the vaccine both inside and outside the block.

“However, we cannot afford to be naive. It is time to apply the principles of reciprocity and proportionality before giving the European green light to exports ”, h …

