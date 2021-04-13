The European Medicines Agency says it is “unclear” if there is a causal relationship between Janssen and thrombi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stressed today that is still “investigating” the cases of thromboembolism detected in the United States after vaccination with Janssen and cautioned that “it is currently unclear whether there is a causal association” between the vaccine and these conditions.

In statements to Efe, a spokeswoman for the agency assured that the EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) began “a review of a security sign” in relation to these cases, but the investigation is ongoing and “will decide whether regulatory action may be necessary” when it reaches scientific conclusions.

The agency recalled that the cases it is investigating were detected in the United States, where this vaccine was used with an emergency use authorization.