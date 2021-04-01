The European Medicines Agency begins the process to authorize the Russian vaccine Sputnik V

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced the start of a ‘continuous review’ of Sputnik-V, the Russian vaccine against covid-19. This process consists of a real-time analysis of data on their safety, efficacy and quality, and could lead to authorize use of this drug in the European Union (EU).

The decision to initiate this process is based on the positive results that the drug developer has shared with the European scientists of the EMA

In a statement, the European regulator explained that the decision to take this step “is based on the results of laboratory studies and clinical studies in adults” that the drug’s developer has published and shared with European scientists from the EMA. .

The request for the agency to start studying this drug, technically called Gam-COVID-Vac, part of the German laboratory R-Pharm Germany GmbH. This vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia.

According to the EMA, Sputnik V “triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2 and they can help protect people vaccinated against covid-19 ”.

The agency will assess this vaccine’s compliance with the usual EU standards for efficacy, safety and quality, and will decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

No due date

The announced review will continue until sufficient information is available to submit a formal application for marketing authorization in the EU, something for which the EMA does not have a timetable set yet. As they estimate, “It should take less time than normal“ evaluate this request, thanks to the work already done during the continuous review.

Sputnik V joins the CureVac and Novavax vaccines, which are also in a process of continuous evaluation

Sputnik V thus joins the list of vaccines that are also in a process of continuous evaluation and that still do not have a date to request an authorization for use, such as those developed by the German laboratory CureVac and the american Novavax.

Who already submitted a formal request to the EMA to authorize a conditional use license was Janssen, the Belgian subsidiary of the American Johnson & Johnson. It is expected to be authorized on March 11. If successful, it would become the fourth vaccine available in the EU, together with Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

How the vaccine works

As they explain from the EMA, Sputnik V is made up of two different viruses belonging to the adenovirus family, Ad26 and Ad5. These adenoviruses cannot reproduce in the body and do not cause disease. Both are administered separately in two doses: Ad26 is used in the first and Ad5 is used in the second, to enhance the effect of the vaccine.

After this, the vaccine carries the SARS-CoV-2 gene to the cells of the body. The cells will use the gene to make the protein Spike or S. The person’s immune system will recognize this protein S as foreign and will produce natural defenses (antibodies and T cells) against her.

If the vaccinated person later comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the S protein in the virus and will be prepared to attack him. Antibodies and T cells can work together to kill the virus, prevent its entry into body cells, and destroy infected cells, which would protect against COVID-19.

Rights: Creative Commons.