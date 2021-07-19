The European indices open in red before the spike in infections

Europe begins the week with falls that exceed 1% due to investors’ fears of the rebound in contagions and the expansion of the Delta variant as well as the evolution of inflation, which keeps shareholders on edge. The Ibex 35 opens today’s session with falls of 1.54%, London FTSE 100 1.30%, Italian Mib FTSE 1.63%, French Cac 40 1.26%, Euro Stoxx 50 1.26 % and the German Dax 30 1.11%.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have invested 52,840 million dollars (44,775 million euros) in Europe in the first six months of the year, according to the European report by SPAC and De-SPAC prepared by White & Case, the firm International Lawyers founded in New York in 1901.

From the business side, Telefonica reduces debt by 200 million euros with the sale of 60% of its fiber subsidiary in Colombia to KKR (.)

The video conferencing application Zoom Video Communications has reached an agreement to acquire Five9, a cloud contact center company, for a total of 14.7 billion dollars (12.45 billion euros) in shares, as reported by the company.

The British government is preparing a plan to strip the publicly listed electricity grid operator National Grid of its responsibility to manage the country’s electricity system, in favor of a new independent body, according to The Times.

Venture capital firm L Catterton, backed by LVMH, agrees to buy a 60% stake in Italian fashion company Etro.

In the macro agenda of the week They highlight the meeting to be held by the Governing Council of the ECB next Thursday, where the announcement of some changes in monetary policies is expected and on Friday the preliminary readings will be announced in the Euro Zone, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States July of the leading industry activity indices (PMIs). Likewise, throughout the week we will be able to see new results of the New York stock market and the publication of the first results of the Ibex 35 will begin, with data from Iberdrola (IBE) on Wednesday and those from Bankinter (BKT) on Thursday.

The price of a barrel of oil has received with decreases close to 1% the agreement reached this Sunday between the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allied producers such as Russia to increase as of August and so gradual OPEC + production.