The economy of European Union it could be reduced by between 17% and $ 22.7 from its current value if the single market were dismantled and it was not pushed forward in the common programs of the EU, as a consequence of an increase in protectionism and nationalism due to the crisis of the coronavirus.

The European Parliament has produced a report called ‘Coronavirus and the cost of non-Europe’ which has been accessed by Europa Press, where it analyzes the benefits of European integration of trade, capital and people.

The report points out that it is not easy to estimate clearly what the dismantling of the EU would entail, since the effects would depend on how it was done.

However, the most prudent forecasts establish that dismantling the European single market would cost the region’s economy between 480,000 million and 1,38 trillion euros a year, which represents between 3% and 8.7% of the combined GDP of all countries.

No common policies

It also adds that the potential cost of not adopting common policies in 50 different fields identified in the study would be around 2.2 billion euros, equivalent to 14% of the GDP of the European Union in 2017.

“If both problems develop at the same time, the economy of the European Union would be between 17% and 22.7% lower than it could be”, according to the Parliament report, which calculates that this equals between 2, 7 and 3.6 billion euros.

Likewise, he adds that to this should be added any type of direct contraction that occurs as a result of the coronavirus crisis itself, and that according to different studies could be around 160,000 million euros in 2020 (7.5% of GDP) .

Common policies

In the case of the economic benefits that would be achieved if progress were made in common policies in different fields, the report indicates that the largest would come from new measures to complete the single market (713,000 million euros).

Likewise, measures to face environmental challenges, energy efficiency and the integration of the energy market, as well as greater investments in research, innovation, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), would also have a positive impact of some 502,000 million euros.

He also adds that completing the economic and monetary union would contribute around 322,000 million euros to the EU as a whole, strengthen European justice and internal affairs policies around 180,000 million euros and complete the digital single market around 178,000 million euros.

A stronger European economic system would have helped provide the right level of fiscal response, while a more integrated single market is a ‘key instrument’ to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

“If these measures had been taken earlier, it would have improved the capacity of the European Union to respond more coherently and effectively to the coronavirus crisis,” says the European Parliament.

Specifically, he notes that a stronger European economic system would have helped provide the appropriate level of fiscal response, while a more integrated single market is a ‘key instrument’ to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods and the timely renewal of supplies. doctors and medical equipment.

Along these lines, greater integration in the digital economy, capital markets and the banking union, as well as in the social, employment and health areas would have given the EU “additional tools to face the current crisis more effectively. ».

However, he also adds that although some opportunities have been missed due to incomplete integration, the European project has provided member states with “a large additional sum of GDP”, placing them in a “much stronger position to deal with with the current crisis compared to a scenario in which the EU would never have existed.

A joint action

“The results of this study confirm that when united, Europe can offer more, more effectively and more efficiently, as joint action provides a level of strategic depth that no individual Member State or an isolated group of Member States could achieve. », He remarks.

For this reason, the European Parliament advocates a ‘determined move’ towards more common policy action, as it could promote ‘a faster, more sustainable and truly inclusive recovery’.

“The responses of the Member States and the economic interventions must be coordinated, since otherwise they could end up creating a greater divergence in the medium term, putting the recovery at risk, particularly in the most vulnerable Member States,” he said.