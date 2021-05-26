The European Commission will open an investigation for unfair competition against Facebook

05/26/2021 at 4:46 PM CEST

Facebook is once again facing another battle over unfair competition in Europe amid two ongoing investigations, one in Germany and the other in the UK. The European Commission (the European executive branch) considers that it could be proved that the company committed abuse of power in classified advertising, according to the Financial Times. An investigation could be launched in a matter of days as European officials seek greater clarity in promoting the company’s services.

Since the company launched its ad system for its store in 2016, billions of users have passed through it. Initially, the service had problems allowing some businesses sell illegal items, including weapons. However, it also helped many retailers catch up and increase their revenue, having 250 million monthly interactions.

However, to Europe is concerned that Facebook is boycotting rivals in its market’s ad space. Something that has already happened with Apple, which has been sentenced in Italy for doing exactly the same with a maps and GPS application.