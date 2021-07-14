the European Commission toughens its proposals to combat climate change

“The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits. We want to leave a healthy world, a good job market and growth for the next generation. “Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has been so blunt after the body has officially issued its proposal to reduce harmful emissions for the environment by at least 55% by 2030.

That is equivalent to returning to the emission levels that we had in the 90s. And one of the measures to be able to fulfill this is to reduce the same percentage of emissions from cars towards that year and stop selling any vehicle that emits harmful gases by 2035.

It seems like a distant date, but everything is relative. We are talking the end of the sale of gasoline, diesel or even hybrid cars in a matter of fourteen years. From then on those cars would continue to circulate, but you could only buy cars with zero emissions. The Commission estimates that by 2050 there will no longer be combustion cars on the roads.

The goal is ambitious. So much so that the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law that Spain had approved in early April will have to be further toughened: it planned the exclusive sale of zero-emission cars by 2040 and now will have to go ahead five years. Companies like Renault have already done well to set goals of reducing combustion car sales to just 10% by 2030.

Parallel to this new directive, the European Commission has also proposed measures that will require the installation of electric car charging points every 60 km and hydrogen refueling points every 150 km on the main roads of the Union.

The make-or-break decade has already started. Our first major climate milestone will be a 55% reduction of emissions by 2030. And by 2050, we aim to make the EU climate neutral. Today, we present concrete proposals to reach these goals: https://t.co/h20a4iwgap#EUGreenDeal pic.twitter.com/jw7l1G6V7e – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 14, 2021

The negotiation for all member countries of the union to abide by these guidelines will include a fund of 72,000 million euros, which will be dedicated to preventing the price of energy from becoming too expensive due to this transition to a clean model. What is going to increase is the price of fossil fuels, thus seeking to discourage their consumption and attract citizens to switch to a car without emissions and enjoy the tax advantages that each country offers its owners.

The proposal also includes measures to reduce emissions in other sectors such as the planting of 3 billion trees in European forests, increase the percentage of clean energy produced with respect to the total to 40% by 2030, access to clean energy in airports and ports, limits on the consumption of fossil fuels in large ships and the taxation of the importation of products based on the amount of CO2 they have emitted.