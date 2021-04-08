The European Commission leaves this notice to Madrid for negotiating the purchase of Sputnik

The spokesman for the European Commission, Eric Mamer. (Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The controversy over the negotiations held by the Madrid Health Council and commercial intermediaries for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has caused reactions in the European Union itself. It has been the European Commission, through its spokesman, Eric Mamer, which has left a serious warning to the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Mamer was blunt when addressing these three meetings that were admitted by the Minister of Health of the Madrid president, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. During an interview on Cadena Ser, the community spokesperson warned of the consequences of trying to acquire a vaccine that has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Whoever buys vaccines without European authorization must take responsibility in case of health problems Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission

Eric Mamer acknowledged that “we cannot prohibit anyone from buying other vaccines apart from those that are included in the collective shopping basket”, but pointed out that cases such as those of the Community of Madrid could end up generating health problems in the future and in that In this case, the responsible government “must assume responsibilities.”

About advance in UK

Likewise, the spokesperson for the European Commission also analyzed the case of the United Kingdom, which availed itself of the emergency instrument to authorize its vaccine in advance. Mamer recalled that the European Union “has chosen to wait for the approval of the European Medicines Agency unlike the United Kingdom.”

In this sense, he defended the community position and argued that this would prevent scenarios in which it would be necessary to assume “the legal and financial consequences if there are future health problems”, in a nod to what could happen due to having made decisions such as those of the Kingdom United.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The Community of Madrid negotiated the purchase of the Russian Sputnik vaccine

Never an “ehm?” said so much: Von der Leyen’s reaction to this macho gesture

Michel pronounces on the “painful” treatment given to Von der Leyen in Turkey

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.