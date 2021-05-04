The European Commission fining Apple with up to 23,000 million euros is the new European Union vs. Microsoft for Internet Explorer

The 899 million euros that the European Commission put Microsoft in 2008 was the largest fine in the history of the European Union to date, but it may seem almost ridiculous compared to the up to 23,000 million euros that Apple faces for abuse of dominant position.

Despite the disparity in figures, the case of Apple is directly reminiscent of Microsoft and Internet Explorer. A monopoly that seemed difficult to change but that a new era was opened at Microsoft as a result of the European Union fine. Now it is Apple’s turn.

From Microsoft’s browser to Apple’s app store

Microsoft’s change did not happen overnight. The Commission’s first sanction came in March 2004. A fine of € 497 million unprecedented up to that point, but which did not help Microsoft to put aside its anti-competitive practices. In those years, Microsoft’s strategy was to reach agreements with companies such as Sun or Novell to withdraw their accusations. Pacts whose amount rivaled that of the sanctions.

The European Commission sanctioned Microsoft again in 2006 with 280.5 million euros for not complying with the terms of the sentence. The Redmond company had appealed the ruling and hoped to win the case. A year later, in 2007, the case would be closed when Microsoft finally announced that it was abiding by the terms of the Commission. Three years later and successive fines ended up changing Microsoft’s mind.

For users, the case with Microsoft did not have an impact until five years later. In 2009 was when the ‘ballot screen’ was announced, a window where Microsoft allowed other browsers to be installed by default. A mechanism that the European Commission welcomed and marked the end of the Internet Explorer monopoly.

The European Union forced Microsoft to offer browsers beyond IE. Something similar may end up with Apple, but with respect to the alternatives to the App Store.

Apple is now in a similar position to Microsoft in 2004. Right now is when companies like Epic Games or Spotify are raising their voices and complaining about Apple’s practices. During these years there have been no significant changes, but the opening of a lawsuit and the resolution of the European Commission may cause important changes in the policy of use of the App Store.

Instead of Internet Explorer, it is the App Store that de facto represents the only way to install applications on iOS. On Windows computers it was also possible to install other browsers, but Microsoft placed Explorer directly by default. In the case of Apple, the Commission explains that “to reach iOS users, developers must do so through the App Store, a 30% commission is charged and certain restrictions apply to developers that prevent them from reporting possibilities of cheaper alternatives “.

Apple’s main move at the moment in this context has been to lower the commission from 30% to 15%, for “small developers.” A change that has not prevented large media or companies such as Facebook or Microsoft itself openly criticize this “Apple tax”.

“At the center of this case is the claim by Spotify to be able to announce alternative offers in its app on iOS, a practice that no store in the world allows,” they point out from Apple.

Microsoft has changed, the European Commission remains the same

Times have changed at Microsoft, more so since the arrival of Satya Nadella. However, the European Commission maintains a similar approach to that of years ago. Neelie Kroes, European Competition Commissioner during the Microsoft case, assured at the time that I expected that fine to close a “dark chapter” at Microsoft. Fortunately for the interest of all users, the competition reached the browser sector and today the market has more alternatives.

Margrethe Vestager is the current Competition Commissioner and her approach is very similar to that of Kroes. Vestager’s view is that these fines “are more than just a line on a spreadsheet.” These millionaire penalties must be “big enough to deter these big companies from breaking the rules”.

From Neelie Kroes (left) to Margrethe Vestager (right): the two European Union competition commissioners in charge of the Microsoft and Apple cases respectively.

Between the case of Microsoft and the recent one with Apple, the European Commission has focused especially on Google. In total, three fines worth 2,420 million euros for dominant position with Shopping, 4,340 million euros for Android and 1,490 million euros for abusive practices with online advertising services.

The millionaire fine for Android is the most related to the Apple case. In 2018, the Commission established that “Google offers its mobile applications and services to device manufacturers in package form, which includes the Google Play Store, the Google Search application and the Google Chrome browser.” A practice that reduced “the incentives of manufacturers to pre-install competing search and navigation applications.”

European Commission sanctions can be raised up to 10% of the company’s annual revenue. Specifically, the 4.34 billion euros accounted for approximately 3.7% of Google’s global annual revenue at that time, far from the maximum of 10%. In Microsoft’s case, the fine accounted for approximately 2.2% of annual revenue, which at that time amounted to just over € 4 billion.

It is unknown what percentage will be applied to Apple, although following the previous cases it is difficult for the maximum to be applied. Even so, If, for example, 4% were applied, the Commission would impose a fine on Apple of about € 9.2 billion, double the record fine on Google although below the 13,000 million euros of back taxes that the European Union claims.

“Microsoft’s obligations are clearly outlined in the 2004 decision and have remained constant ever since. I must say that I have a hard time imagining that a company like Microsoft does not understand the principles of how to document protocols to achieve interoperability,” stated Neelie Kroes.

It’s not hard to imagine Vestager issuing a similar statement to Apple. The ball is precisely on your roof. In the hands of Tim Cook is the decision to open a new stage or castling as Microsoft also did during the first years and fight against the European Commission to try to avoid the fine. We will see if history repeats itself.

