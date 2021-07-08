The European Commission fines BMW and Volkswagen with 875 million euros for joining forces and stopping the development of less polluting cars

The European Commission has announced a fine of 875 million to BMW and the Volkswagen group (Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche) for partnering and delaying the development and deployment of emission reduction technology.

“The circle of five”, as the group of five German car manufacturers is known, will have to pay, although Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) will be saved thanks to the fact that it was the manufacturer that unveiled the German pact to stop the development of less polluting cars.

German manufacturers recognized the pact and have been fined for less.

“All five automakers Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche owned the technology, but avoided competing without reaching its full emission reduction potential. We do not tolerate when companies collude. It is illegal under EU antitrust rules, “explains Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition.

Both BMW and the Volkswagen group recognized their membership and this has resulted in a lower fine than they could have received for this practice. Daimler, which also participated in the “circle of five” will not be fined for being the brand that helped uncover this poster. Avoiding receiving a fine of 727 million euros.

Of the 875 million fine, the Volkswagen group (Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi) will have to pay 502 million euros, thanks to a 55% sentence reduction for having recognized and collaborated. In the case of BMW, only a reduction of 10% has been imposed for having recognized the case. You will have to pay 372 million euros.

The European Commission investigation that today ends with this fine of 875 million euros began in October 2017. Then inspections were carried out at German facilities and found that advances in both diesel and gasoline cars had been blocked.

In 2019, the Commission formally accused German manufacturers of having agreed not to compete with each other. In the case of diesel cars they were coordinated to limit the size of the tank and the effectiveness of the ‘AdBlue’, while in gasoline cars they were coordinated to delay implementation of controls such as ‘Otto’ particulate filters.

