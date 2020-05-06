The coronavirus health crisis It will have harsh economic consequences around the world as all indicators point to.

In Spain, the executive presented a macroeconomic picture, estimating a drop of 9.2% of GDP this year. A slightly lower figure than that presented this Wednesday by the European Commission for our country that raises it 2 tenths and somewhat higher than the estimate of the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef) which estimates that in the year as a whole GDP would fall by 8.9%, unless there was a regrowth in the fall, in which case the decrease could reach 11.7%.

Spring 2020 economic forecasts point to the euro area economy contracting at a record 7¾% in 2020, to grow again to 6¼% in 2021. The EU economy will contract 7½% in 2020 and will grow around 6% in 2021.

In the case of Spain, the European Commission also appreciates an evolution in the form of a vee in all the markers. In this way, although in 2020 GDP would fall 9.4% in 2021, the opposite effect would be appreciated with a positive growth of 7% compared to 2% in 2019. At European level, the economic shock will be uneven: from a -4¼% in Poland up to -9¾% in Greece.

In the case of unemployment rate It would go from 14.1% in 2019 to 18.9% this year, with a slower improvement the following year, standing at 17%.

The unemployment rate in the euro area is projected to go from 7.5% in 2019 to 9½% in 2020, to drop again to 8½% in 2021. In the EU, the unemployment rate is forecast to rise from 6, 7% in 2019 to 9% in 2020, down to around 8% in 2021.

In some Member States, as the European Commission points out, the increase in unemployment will be more significant than in others. Especially vulnerable are those who have a high proportion of workers with short-term contracts and those where a large part of the working population depends on tourism. Young people entering the job market at this time will have a harder time finding their first job.

The inflation It would go from 0.8 in 2019, to 0 in 2020 and to 1% the following year. The fall in demand and the sharp drop in oil prices will together be more than offsetting the occasional price rises due to supply interruptions caused by the pandemic and will leave their effects throughout Europe.

It is also taken for granted that health expenditures will force states to borrow and increase their deficits.

As a consequence, the public debt / GDP ratio is expected to increase, as well as the aggregate public deficit of the euro area and the EU, from 0.6% of GDP in 2019 to around 8½% in 2020, to drop back to around 3½% in 2021.

The spanish public debt It will go from 95.5% in 2019 to 115.6% in 2020 to start lowering it the following year with 113.7%.

