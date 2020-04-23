BRUSSELS, APR 23 (.) – The European Commission is considering a plan that would provide two trillion euros to finance the European economic recovery after the deep recession that the coronavirus outbreak is expected to cause this year, according to an internal note by the executive of The EU.

The note indicates that both the EU’s next long-term budget for 2021-2027 and a new fund, called the Recovery Instrument, would be used to fuel growth.

The note includes the Commission’s proposals for a summit of EU leaders to be held this Thursday. Sources consulted warned that the proposals included in the document could still change.

Under the current proposal, the Commission could borrow € 320 billion on the market and then lend approximately half of that amount to States.

The remainder of the loan would form part of the EU’s long-term budget and would be repaid by Member States after 2027 for a long period of time or would be repaid through future additional income to the EU budget, for example with new taxes. Europeans.

Part of the money could be given to the Member States in the form of grants (ie not loans).

There would also be a further € 200 billion in the budget for a Recovery and Resistance Fund, and another € 50 billion in reallocated cohesion funds, money that would normally be spent on equalizing living standards in the 27-nation bloc and would advance to be spent in 2021-22.

The note says EU leaders could approve the legal texts of the plan in June to allow the Recovery Instrument to take effect immediately and for the next long-term EU budget to do so on January 1, 2021.

(Information by Jan Strupczewski; translated by Tomás Cobos)