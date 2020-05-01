The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks during a conference in Brussels, Belgium, on April 23, 2020. (Olivier Hoslet / Pool via REUTERS)

The President of the European Commission joined the request that many countries on the continent have already made to China to explain the origins of the coronavirus. While the outbreak is known to have originated in Wuhan City, where it came from and how it came to be transmitted to humans remains unknown.

During an interview with CNBC, when asked if he would like China to cooperate with the Commission and with other international actors to unravel the origin of the virus, Ursula von der Leyen was blunt: “Yes, I think this is important for all of us, for everyone it is important. You never know when the next virus will appear, so we all want to learn the next time and established an early warning system that really works, and the whole world has to contribute to it, “he said.

The head of the European executive emphasized the importance of transparency and that countries quickly and accurately share reliable data that helps others and the international community to respond to new threats. “One of the lessons learned from this pandemic is that we need more data robust (…) so that the early warning mechanism is much better, ”he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with the local authorities of the territories of La Reunion, Mayotte and Saint Pierre and Miquelon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on April 30, 2020. (Yoan Valat / Pool via REUTERS)

“For example, at the level of the European Union, we know we need a more robust data system for situations like the one we are seeing right now with coronavirus. And to build a system that can be counted on, ”he added.

While China seeks to rearrange its deteriorating role on the world table in the midst of geopolitical uncertainty over the pandemic, Europe has been tightening its tone towards the Asian regime in recent weeks, with older claims for transparency about your outbreak management. One of the most energetic is the French President Emmanuel Macron. “There are undoubtedly things that happened and that we do not know,” he said in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

It was not an isolated comment. Days later, the head of French diplomacy, Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, said he expected more respect from China. “Beijing plays to the fragmentation of the EU. The pandemic is the continuation, by other means, of the struggle between the powers“He accused, in an interview with Le Monde. Tension with Paris has been on the rise since the Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Paris for the publication of “slander”, referring to anonymous articles in which Western governments were accused of mismanagement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on April 30, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld / Pool via REUTERS)

For his part, the United Kingdom He also expressed some qualms about the regime. The Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, who headed the government while the premier Boris Johnson He was recovering from the coronavirus, sent a message to Xi Jinping after a teleconference from the G-7 countries, organized by the United States. “We have to examine all aspects, and in a balanced way, but there is no doubt that everything cannot continue as if nothing had happened.“Commented the Raab. More specifically, on the doubts that persist, he added: “We will have to ask tough questions about the appearance of the virus, and why it couldn’t be stopped before“

With her usual restraint, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also asked Beijing to be as transparent as possible about the information it has on the origin of the coronavirus. “The more transparent China is about the genesis of the virus, the better it will be for everyone“So that we can”get teachings“He commented.

However, the Xi Jinping has shown no sign of opening. He has even dismissed the requests.

