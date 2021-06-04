the European Commission and the United Kingdom initiate “as a priority” the anti-competition case for the use of data

“A legal battle against Facebook should only be a last resort, because it would keep us busy for a decade,” said Margrethe Vestager two years ago. But the time has come. Finally, the European Commission has decided to open the anti-competition case against Facebook, a major investigation against Mark Zuckerberg’s social network and that could end up leading to a historic fine, similar to the one imposed on Google or the one already filed by the United States against Facebook itself, with a value of 5,000 million dollars.

Coinciding with the start of the European investigation, from the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority has also opened an equivalent case, where it will try to determine whether Facebook took advantage of your data to obtain advantages over its competitors.

Europe starts its big investigation against Facebook

The European Commission will investigate Facebook to assess whether it is a case of monopoly and took advantage of the advertising data collected to compete with advertisers on their ‘Facebook Marketplace’ service.

“Almost 7 million companies advertise on Facebook in total,” explains Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition. “We will take a closer look at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage, particularly in the online classifieds industry, where people buy and sell products every day and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data“.

It is not the first time that the European Commission investigates Facebook. In 2017, he was fined 110 million euros for lying when he bought WhatsApp. The current investigation aims to go further and will seek to establish to what extent Facebook took advantage of the data that companies were giving it, to precisely better position its services.

“Facebook could, for example, receive precise information about the preferences of users of the advertising activities of its competitors and use such data to tailor Facebook Marketplace,” explains the Commission.

The investigation will be carried out “in depth and as a priority”. A case that will be carried out in collaboration with the UK Competition Authority, which has also started the investigation today.

Facebook’s global revenue in 2020 totaled $ 85.965 million. The European Union establishes fines of up to 10% if found guiltyTherefore, Facebook is exposed to a penalty that could amount to approximately $ 8.5 billion. Although, the usual thing is not to reach those quotas. Recently, another large technology company like Apple has been formally charged with a monopoly and is awaiting the amount of the fine. After the important cases of Google and Apple, now it is the turn of Facebook.

From Facebook they explain to Xataka that “Marketplace and Dating offer people more options and both products operate in a highly competitive environment with many important operators. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigations to show that they are unfounded.”

