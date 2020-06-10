Russia and China are being singled out by Brussels for participating in the dissemination of erroneous information with the aim of polarizing society.

Foreign agents and third countries, in particular Russia and China, “have participated in selective influence operations and disinformation campaigns around COVID-19 in the European Union, its environment and worldwide, in order to undermine the democratic debate and exacerbate social polarization, and improve its own image in the context of COVID-19, “according to the European Commission.

The objective of these operations and campaigns would be to undermine the democratic debate, exacerbate social polarization and improve their own image in the context of the coronavirus crisis.

In a report presented today, the Commission and the high representative evoked measures to fight disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic after being entrusted with this task by European leaders last March.

Although the indication to these two eastern powers is imprecise, it is remarkable bearing in mind that it comes after the department led by the high representative and vice president, Josep Borrell, was accused of lowering the tone of accusation against the alleged Chinese disinformation.

European support for Twitter for its denunciation of the information tweeted by Trump

Borrell has stated in the presentation of this document, which analyzes the immediate response to the “enormous wave of false or misleading information”, that “In these times of the coronavirus, disinformation can kill”.

“In today’s technology-driven world, in which warriors wield keyboards rather than swords, and influence operations and disinformation campaigns are a recognized weapon of state and non-state actors, the European Union is increasing its activities and capabilities in this fight, “said the Spanish politician.

For its part, the Vice President of Securities and Transparency, Věra JourováIn addition to talking about the report and the misinformation that has affected the countries that make up the European Union, he has been in favor of the measures taken by Twitter against the tweets of the US president. “We support what Twitter does with Trump”, he has said, assuring that the lies of the politicians have an immediate impact.

Brussels has spent years trying to actively fight disinformation, distinguishing between illegal or simply pernicious content, as well as between what seeks to influence or only economic performance, to gauge the response to each of the phenomena, they claim. For this battle, it has had the collaboration of companies such as Facebook, Google, Twitter or Mozilla who signed, in October 2018, the Code of Good Practice to self-regulate in the fight against disinformation, after having committed themselves years before to fight in the same way online abuse.

From the European Commission they emphasize that a cornerstone of this fight in European territory has been cooperation through channels such as the Rapid Alert System and the EU Integrated Political Response Device.